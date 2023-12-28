Rajon Rondo Thrilled His Wish Never Came True With the Boston Celtics

As a rookie with the Boston Celtics during the 2006-07 NBA season, Rajon Rondo grew frustrated. An 18-game losing streak put him over the edge. He wanted out.

The Celtics finished the season with a 24-58 record, and the point guard from Kentucky wasn’t used to losing. Rondo recently admitted he wanted to leave Boston, but then said he’s happy his wish never came true.

Rajon Rondo helped the Boston Celtics Go From Worst to First

Play

Technically, the Phoenix Suns selected Rondo with the 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft but immediately traded him to the Celtics. Rondo admitted he wasn’t overly happy in his first professional basketball season.

He averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 assists in 23.5 minutes his rookie year.

“I did want out,” Rondo said during a recent appearance on the “View From the Rafters” podcast. “I was frustrated, and I felt like I was doing what I had to do in practice to get some playing time, and I did play my rookie year.

“Coming from Kentucky and going to a franchise like this in the NBA, it’s like is this normal to lose 18 straight games? And I can’t make an impact? I feel like I can do so much more, but I felt like my hands were tied.

“I’ve had great mentors in my life — Doug Bibby and my agent at the time, Bill Duffy. They always told me that the cream always rises to the top. I tried to stay focused, continue to work hard. And then, full circle, one year later. What a difference a year makes.”

Rondo Was the Floor General of the Last Celtics Championship

The following season, the Celtics knew they had to make a change. Danny Ainge, then the team’s President of Basketball Operations, swung a pair of trades.

Ainge brought in Ray Allen in a deal with the Seattle SuperSonics. He then made a seven-for-one deal (five players and two draft picks), with Boston getting Kevin Garnett.

Allen and Garnett joined Paul Pierce to form Boston’s latest version of the Big Three, although Big Four might’ve been more appropriate with Rondo running the show.

Play

“I was able to still be with the Celtics,” Rondo said. “Luckily, I wasn’t in that blockbuster trade.”

Initially, he believed he was part of the group of players headed to Minnesota for Garnett.

“I remember the first day when the trade happened, my name was on the (television) screen,” Rondo recalled. “I was sitting at home at my mom’s house, and I see my name on the screen. I was kind of relieved, like I was getting out of there because I wanted an opportunity to play and showcase my talent. Then, it was like a three-year, or two-year contract, where you had an opportunity. If not, you were bounced out of the league quickly.

“I wanted to play, and I was a competitor. A year later, it happened for me.”

In that 2007-08 season, the Celtics improved their win total by 42 games, finishing with a 66-16 record and winning their first championship since 1986. Rondo and the Celtics returned to the NBA Finals two years later but fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.