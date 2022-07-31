Ray Allen Drops Strong Statement on Bill Russell: ‘You Were the Reason’

Following the passing of Bill Russell, many NBA players paid tribute to the Boston Celtics legend, including former Celtic Ray Allen. On his Instagram page, Allen wrote a long detailed post praising Russell for all he did as a basketball player and as a person. Allen also revealed that Russell’s influence was the reason why he wanted to become a Celtic.

“A lot of people talk about changing the world- Bill actually did. Thank you Bill. You were the reason I wanted to be a Celtic. Forever grateful, Legend.”

Allen was traded to the Celtics in 2007 and played an instrumental role in helping them win their 17th title the following year. In the five years he played for the Celtics, Allen averaged 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 358 games total. On top of that, Allen made the all-star game three times and helped the Celtics reach playoffs every year he played for the team.

Allen then left the Celtics for the Miami Heat during the 2012 NBA Offseason, which his Celtics teammates did not respond to kindly too. Particularly Kevin Garnett.

Allen Made Up With Garnett in 2022

When the Celtics first faced the Heat following Allen’s departure from Boston on opening night in 2012, there was a tense moment between Allen and Garnett just as Allen was about to sub into the game.

Play

Kevin Garnett 'IGNORES' Ray Allen's Handshake Attempt (10/30/12) We figured Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett weren't exactly cool these days, but here's some confirmation: when the Heat sharpshooter went to check into the game, he made a pass by the Celtics' bench to say hello to some old friends, and KG…well, KG wasn't having any of that 2012-10-31T02:52:37Z

For years, all indications were that Garnett and Allen were not on speaking terms. However, it appeared as though the hatchet had been buried between them when Allen showed up at Kevin Garnett’s retirement ceremony on March 13, 2022.

2️⃣0️⃣ is in the building pic.twitter.com/D9umpmkfSu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

During his retirement ceremony, Garnett called Allen out, telling him that it was good to see him and that he was next, as they hugged it out with Paul Pierce to finally squash their beef once and for all.

“I want to say something. It’s good to see Ray Allen here, man. Real s***. It’s good to see you hear, Ray. You next, Lord! Ray next, damn it!”

Play

KG Shouts Out Ray Allen, Celtics Big 3 Embraces ☘ Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN 2022-03-13T23:23:37Z

For all the public knows, Garnett and Allen settled their differences beforehand, but this was the first public appearance between the two of them in Boston since they played together for the Celtics.

Both Allen and Garnett have shouted out Bill Russell following his passing. On top of that, a conversation between Garnett with Russell in 2008 resurfaced in light of Russell’s death.

Russell Promised Success to Garnett in 2008

After Russell’s passing was announced, a conversation between Russell and Garnett resurfaced on the internet. During this conversation, which took place in March of 2008, Russell was very candid with Garnett. He told him that he believed Garnett would win multiple championship rings in Boston, and if he didn’t, he’d share one of his rings with Garnett.

“I think that you’re going to win at least two or three championships here,” Russell told Garnett. “And, if you don’t, but I see you playing the way you should play, I’ll share one of mine with you. This is a genuine friendship thing I’m talking about, but if you play the way you play, and you dedicate yourself to doing it, they will come.”

Later Russell added how proud he was of Garnett, and how, number-wise, Garnett reminds Russell of himself before bursting out into his iconic laugh.

“You have no idea how proud I am of you. I couldn’t be any more proud of you than I am of my own kids. I see you wear number five, that’s close to six!”

I still get chills watching this conversation between Bill Russell & KG. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/z4eVI3mVqt — 🅿️hillip Dean (@PhillipDean_) July 31, 2022

In the end, Russell didn’t have to share any of his rings with Garnett, as Garnett got one of his own once the Celtics won it all three months later.

This conversation was a tearjerker for Celtics fans when it aired back in 2008, and it’s an even bigger tearjerker now following Russell’s death.