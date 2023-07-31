Recently Waived Laker Floated as Celtics Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics still have one more two-way roster spot to fill before the 2023-24 season starts. Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky floated one possible option they could look into: former Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Cole Swider.

“Another name now on the market is Cole Swider. The Lakers waived the six-foot-nine sharpshooter to open a two-way roster spot for forward Alex Fudge,” Krititsky wrote. “Swider appeared in seven tilts with the purple and gold as a rookie last season, averaging 5.9 minutes per contest and making 37.5 percent of his 1.1 shots from three-point range.”

Krivitsky added Swider’s Summer League performance with the Lakers in 2023, and his possible connection to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla should the Celtics take interest in him.

“In five Summer League matchups, he generated 15.2 points per game, buried 42.5 percent of his eight long-range attempts, and grabbed 5.6 rebounds per contest.

“If the New England native’s open to returning to the region to play, at least part-time, for a fellow Rhode Islander in Joe Mazzulla, he’s one of the better options for the Celtics to fill their last two-way roster spot.”

Sam Hauser started his tenure on the Celtics on a two-way deal as an undrafted free agent, then worked his way up to becoming featured in the team’s rotation. Swider may not have the same progression, but the Celtics could always use another sharpshooter.

Celtics Urged to Consider Signing Terence Davis

With one full-time roster spot left on their roster, Jack Simone of CelticsBlog explained why the Celtics should consider adding Terence Davis, who last played for the Sacramento Kings.

“Rumors of Boston’s potential interest in Davis swirled at the beginning of the offseason, but there hasn’t been much buzz since. He’s an undersized wing who provides a solid scoring punch and decent three-point shooting,” Simone wrote.

Davis has a career average of eight points a game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.6% from three.

There appears to have been some interest in Davis on the Celtics’ end. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on June 30 that the Celtics were among the teams interested in Davis.

Terence Davis has received interest from the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors, league sources told @hoopshype. Davis has averaged 8.6 points over the last three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

That was before the Celtics signed Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton. Those additions may have resulted in the team losing interest in Davis, as there have been no updates since.

Celtics’ Reunion With Blake Griffin Considered Unlikely

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that the lack of reporting on Blake Griffin’s possible return to the Celtics could indicate that they’re not interested in bringing him back.

“It’s been eerily quiet on the Blake Griffin front since the season ended. Brad Stevens made no mention of him in any of his press conferences, and that could be a signal the team is moving on,” Robb wrote.

Robb added that the Celtics may weigh their other options first before making any decisions with Griffin.

“For now, the Celtics may want the roster flexibility to consider other additions knowing that Griffin is available as a backup plan for another true big. The team probably isn’t ready to commit guaranteed money to him though until other alternatives are ruled out.”