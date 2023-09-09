Report: Celtics Add Undrafted Forward to Training Camp Roster

Brad Stevens is leaving no stone unturned in his search for someone to fill the Boston Celtics’ 15th roster spot.

According to CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Boston is adding undrafted rookie Taylor Funk to their training camp roster.

“Sources: the #Celtics signed 6-8 forward Taylor Funk to an Exhibit 10 contract. Funk, 26 this season, averaged 13.4 PPG and 5.5 RPG on 45.1% FG (37% 3PT) at Utah State last season. He played in Summer League with the #Heat, averaging 3.5 PPG on 5-for-19 shooting (4/17 3PT),” Manning posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A 6’8” forward, Funk participated in the Las Vegas Summer League for the Miami Heat, where he averaged 3.5 points per game.

Last season, Funk played for Utah State, averaging 13.4 points on 37% shooting from 3-point range, 90% from the free-throw line, and 45.1% from the field. Funk’s addition to the Celtics training camp roster is another indicator that Stevens is looking to add shooting with size – the same remit he had this time last year.

Celtics Recently Signed Svi Mykhailiuk

On August 31, it was reported that the Celtics had signed veteran sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year deal. Mykhailiuk spent the end of last season with the Charlotte Hornets, where he shot the ball at a 40.4% clip from 3-point range.

Shortly after Mykhailiuk’s addition was announced, The Athletic’s Jay King provided some insight into what the forward can bring to Boston’s rotation.

“Recently turned 26. Shot 40.4 percent on 3-point attempts for Charlotte late last season while averaging 10.6 points per game. Small sample size in mostly meaningless games? A sign he’s turned the corner? Who knows,” King wrote via his X account. “Celtics wanted a wing to bolster the position behind Tatum and Brown. Mykhailiuk is a depth piece at a spot where they needed it.”

Mykhailiuk will be the 14th man within the Celtics rotation. As such, the veteran sharpshooter will be unlikely to comprise a significant role for Boston next season.

Boston Remaining Patient With Final Roster Spot

Despite adding multiple players to their training camp roster, the Celtics are reportedly remaining patient with their final roster spot as Stevens looks to add the right type of talent to Boston’s roster.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics could be willing to leave their 15th roster spot open heading into the new season, as Stevens prioritizes flexibility.

Per source, the Celtics have interest in bringing Blake Griffin back, but for now it’s unclear whether he plans to play next season.

That and more Cs stuff here: https://t.co/vTOGwVPwjO — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 5, 2023

“According to a league source, there are no imminent plans to fill the opening, and the team may wait to see which other players become available as cuts are made around the NBA during the preseason,” Himmelsbach wrote. “They may target some extra frontcourt help, but also could simply seek a good developmental piece regardless of position.”

As such, any player who is with the Celtics on a training camp contract will be under pressure to prove their value as they try to earn themselves a deal for the upcoming season.