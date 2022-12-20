Celtics Eyeing Reunion With Jayson Tatum’s Best Friend After Regrettable Departure

Even at 22-9, the Boston Celtics are on the prowl for possible reinforcements as the season goes on. One possible option that the Celtics are looking into is reuniting with former Celtic and current Chicago Bulls wing Javonte Green.

An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Celtics are keeping their eye on Green, who they regretted trading away to the Bulls back in 2021.

“They lost Javonte Green because they had to give up Daniel Theis to get under the tax. I think they always regretted having to lose him. He is a perfect kind of role player for them—he can play a bunch of positions, he defends, he hustles, and he is cheap. They’re definitely keeping an eye on him,” the exec told Deveney.

The Bulls are 12-18, which puts them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference right now. If their season continues to spiral, a rebuild may be in order. Should they go that route, Green could hit the trade market.

Green will make $1,815,677 this season, so he can easily fit into one of their trade exceptions, whether it’s the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez TPE or the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder TPE. They could also use the $3.3 Disabled Player Exception they were awarded after Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL.

In 25 games, Green is averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three.

Green’s Friendship With Jayson Tatum

It’s been well-documented that Green is very good friends with Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. After Green had been traded to the Bulls at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline, Tatum delved into the rapport he had with Green and how the trade caught him off guard.

“I didn’t see that coming. Woo (Green’s nickname) is someone that I’m super, super close with. I loved having him around. So, that was tough for all of us, especially myself. He’s someone I got really close with as a friend. Obviously, he helped us in our locker room, and the time he did get an opportunity, but I guess it’s part of it.”

Green made the team in 2019 and went on to spend a year and a half with the Celtics before being traded. If the Celtics add Green, whether it be through trade or through free agency, the Celtics will have to waive one of their players to make room for him since their roster is at full capacity at 15.

Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson are playing on non-guaranteed contracts, so they would be the most likely culprits.

Celtics May Look Adding Max Strus

Javonte Green may not be the only former Celtic Boston is looking into bringing back. The exec later told Deveney that the Celtics may look into adding Max Strus if the Miami Heat decide not to keep him around.

“Remember, too, they kept Green and Tacko Fall a couple of years ago (in 2019) and let Max Strus go that year. Strus is a free agent, too, and for the Celtics, he is someone who could fit into one of their salary slots if Miami does not move to re-sign him,” the exec said.

Strus has played for the Heat since 2020. This season, he’s averaging 13.4 points while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three.