Robert Williams Facing Glaring Roadblock to Get Back into Celtics Starting Lineup

With Marcus Smart out due to injury, Robert Williams III took his spot in the Boston Celtics starting lineup when the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls on January 9. Williams continued to look like his old self, which played a part in the Celtics 106-99 victory.

Robert Williams takes up so much real estate in the paint. pic.twitter.com/Gi1nF4HHES — Dalé 🇭🇹☘️ (@CFC_617) January 10, 2023

Could Williams’ insertion into the starting lineup be a sign of things to come? In a January 10 Boston Globe article, Adam Himmelsbach explained why Derrick White’s play is the one roadblock from Williams being put back with the starters like he was last season.

“It’s unclear whether Williams will soon regain the spot for good, sending Derrick White to the bench, but White’s play could make coach Joe Mazzulla reluctant.

“The Celtics have outscored opponents by 11.7 points per 100 possessions with White on the court this year, 3 points better than the next-closest rotation player. When White sits, the Celtics have a paltry plus-0.6 net rating, the team’s largest on/off differential.”

In essence, Williams isn’t starting not so much because he isn’t good enough to do so, but because the Celtics have played better as a team when White is on the floor. The Celtics may very well put Williams back with the starters sometime down the line this season, but White might not be who Williams replaces if and when that happens.

Insider Proposes Williams Replace Al Horford

MassLive’s Brian Robb wrote in a January 8 article that the Celtics should put Williams back in the starting lineup while also delving into who Williams could replace among the starters. In one of his scenarios, he explained why Williams could replace Al Horford as the team’s starting center.

“This is the more drastic path but one that’s worth some consideration if Joe Mazzulla is intent on starting one big during the regular season,” Robb noted. “Williams is the far better defender than Horford at this stage of his career, and while he struggles in the post against some bigs, the energy he gives the starting five was on display during the past few weeks.”

Robb also explained that doing so could help the Celtics manage both Williams’ and Horford’s minutes.

“Giving Boston’s starting five a rim runner will help balance the floor for that group while also keeping the door open for 48 minutes at center for Horford/Williams every night.”

No matter where they go from here with their starting lineup, the Celtics have to be cautious about how they manage Horford, due to his age, and Williams, due to his injury history. More than anything else, they’ll need both for when the playoffs come around.

Tatum’s Thoughts on Williams’ First Start

After the Celtics defeated the Bulls, Tatum said that having Williams back in the starting lineup made things feel normal again in his postgame presser.

“Felt like we was back to normal,” Tatum said. “Obviously, [Marcus] Smart wasn’t there, but Rob looked great. It looked like he was in a great rhythm. Obviously, he made some big-time hustle play. He just gives us that lob threat, rim protection. Obviously, how well he can pass the ball. Extremely happy to have him back.”

Tatum made it clear when the Celtics beat the Spurs on January 7 that he’d like to see Williams in the starting lineup.

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench, [I] just want him on the floor,” Tatum said. “Want him healthy. And want to be on the floor with him at the same time as much as possible. So, you know, I’m gonna start, so I would like Rob to start, but, you know, whatever’s best for the team, he’ll do that. And, you know, as much as I can be on the court with him as possible, you know, I think [that] makes us better.”