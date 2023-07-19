Wild Robert Williams Update Should Get Celtics Fans Hyped: WATCH

Since arriving on the Boston Celtics as the 27 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, big man Robert Williams III has always impressed fans with his stellar defensive instincts and eye-catching athleticism.

Now, it seems he may be adding a new element to his on-court game, as NBA trainer Aaron Miller recently posted a video to his personal Twitter account of the center taking and making mid-range jumpers.

Rob Williams is healthy and working to make strides on both ends of the floor this off-season! @celtics pic.twitter.com/fy31SjtVMV — Aaron Miller (@EBTMiller) July 19, 2023

For those familiar with the Celtics, this clip is a tremendous sight to see, as Robert Williams has never shown himself to be all that willing to extend his offensive game beyond the paint.

In fact, throughout his five seasons in the association, the 25-year-old has registered a combined total of 69 attempts from outside the painted area, cashing in on just 26 of them (a 37.6 percent clip).

Adding a consistent jumper to his game would only make the tantalizing pivot even more menacing on the hardwood.

Should he find a way to remain healthy along the way, there could easily be a path toward Robert Williams cementing himself in the conversation as being one of the top-five centers currently in the league.

Kristaps Porzingis Has Big Hopes for Year One With Celtics

Continuing on with the social media hype train, on July 18 recently acquired star big man Kristaps Porzingis posted a collage of individual images of him working out in Celtics gear to his story on Instagram.

Though any one of these pictures could be argued as being enough to get Boston fans excited for the upcoming season, it was the final of the bunch that seemed to catch the internet’s eye, as it was one of himself in an “Ever Green” C’s T-Shirt and shamrock-emblazoned athletic shorts with a caption that read, “may the next season be my best season ☘️”.

“May the next season be my best season ☘️” Kristaps Porzingis is ready to go to work for the Celtics 👀 (via @kporzee / IG) pic.twitter.com/VgtHDGyTk2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 18, 2023

What makes this self-proclaimed desire all the more exciting is the fact that Kristaps Porzingis has already established himself as an All-Star throughout his nine-year career and is coming off a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign with the Washington Wizards where he posted stellar per-game averages of 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from distance.

If the best has yet to come, all other 29 teams should be fearful heading into 2023-24.

Celtics ‘Could Inquire’ About Former Top-20 Draft Pick

As things currently stand, the Boston Celtics find themselves with a $6.2 million traded-player exception and a bevy of theoretical options they could possibly opt to choose from.

Though such a luxury may not be able to nab the franchise a legitimate All-Star caliber talent like they may have in years past, there are plenty of low-cost players that could easily be absorbed into such an exception and NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg recently suggested Toronto Raptors big man, Precious Achiuwa and his $4.3 million salary could be a possible option to consider.

“Boston could inquire about Achiuwa, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal,” Forsberg wrote. “The soon-to-be 24-year-old might cost a bit more but would provide depth up front where the Celtics have health concerns.”

Precious Achiuwa dropped a career-high 27 PTS and 13 REB in the Raptors W 💪 pic.twitter.com/gvyl6MhSjB — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2023

Possessing an intriguing combination of athleticism and raw defensive instincts, Achiuwa finds himself coming off his second season in the association boasting per-game averages of 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the field through 55 games.