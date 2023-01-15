Former All-Rookie Selection Floated As Potential Celtics Trade Target

If the Boston Celtics want to improve their current roster, they have under a month to do so, as the February 9 trade deadline is quickly approaching.

According to Masslive’s Brian Robb, Saddiq Bey could be a realistic trade target should the Celtics wish to add some wing depth while also giving themselves another three-point shooter to call upon from the bench.

“The price tag will be high for the Pistons, given that Bey is 23 and on a team-friendly deal through next season. Bey’s numbers have been on the decline recently as well, and he’s popped up in enough trade rumors that it’s fair to assume the Pistons will be listening to the offers,” Robb wrote.

Bey, 23, is currently working through a slight regression in terms of production, but he would still be a valuable addition to the Celtics bench unit, both now and moving forward. In 42 games this season, the former top-20 draft pick is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 32.6% from the perimeter.

In 2020, Bey was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 19th overall pick before trading him to the Detroit Pistons as part of the deal, which saw the La Clippers acquire Luke Kennard and Landry Shamet head to the Nets. Bey’s performances as a rookie led him to be selected to the NBA All-Rookie team, but he has failed to push on in his development since then.

Jayson Tatum Reveals Wrist Injury

Another reason why the Celtics may feel compelled to improve the wing depth is to help reduce the mileage currently being placed onto Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – two All-Star caliber wings that are both nursing slight injuries.

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ victory over the Nets on January 12, Tatum revealed he’s currently dealing with a wrist and finger issue, which caused them to be heavily taped throughout the contest.

Jayson Tatum says he's dealing with issues with a few of his fingers & wrist. Will he need to consider sitting out at some point? "That's something me and Brad will fight about" pic.twitter.com/mKClLL60dz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2023

“If you look at my hand, I’ve got tape on my wrist, tape on my thumb. I had to tape my middle finger and ring finger together. I got a lot of s*** going on. But that played a part, just lingering things, and it was uncomfortable tonight. But I love to play too much to sit out. Yeah, I had some bad misses, but I’d rather be out there still trying to help my team win than not. It’ll be alright…It’s something me and Brad will fight about; when it gets to that point, maybe you’ll see me sit out, maybe not,” Tatum said.

Tatum has been playing at an MVP level this season, providing the Celtics with 30.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.5% from the perimeter.

CJ McCollum Calls Celtics A ‘Championship-Caliber’ Team

One reason why Brad Stevens may be reluctant to acquire Bey or any other player is due to the current chemistry within the Celtics locker room and not wanting to impact that by adding a new face.

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ January 11 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum shared his belief that Boston is currently a championship-caliber team.

“That’s a championship-caliber team; they’re battled tested,” McCollum said via CLNS Media. “They got a lot of different weapons; obviously, they’ve got two-headed monsters, but then they’ve got Malcolm Brogdon. They’ve got shooters all around them. White can shoot the ball. Horford can shoot the ball. [Grant] Williams can shoot it. So, they got a lot of different weapons that can hurt you. They got a taste of a potential championship, right? So, I think that’s the greed, that’s the hunger in them now to try to get back to that point.”

Regardless of whether the Celtics decide to make a move or not, their current roster is one of the deepest in the NBA, and they’re putting together a season to remember. However, adding another wing would certainly help provide some depth that they’re currently lacking.