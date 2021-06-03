Former 3-Time Champ Absolutely Should be Celtics’ Next Head Coach

If you’re old enough to remember ex-Celtics veteran Sam Cassell as an NBA player, then your image of him is probably that of a clever point guard who played the part of the class clown, as well known for his, ahem, “Big Balls Dance,” as for the big shots he knocked down in his 15 years in the league.

In fact, one of those shots came to close the third quarter in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals in 2004, a made 3-pointer that put Cassell’s team, the Timberwolves, up heading into the fourth quarter, a lead the team carried through the end of the game into the West finals. Cassell did the dance after making that shot and, according to late Wolves coach Flip Saunders, injured his hip in doing so.

Cassell missed two games (and all but 43 seconds of another) in the conference finals against the Lakers, and Saunders later claimed that was because of a hip injury Cassell suffered while Big Balling against the Kings.

So if you don’t remember Cassell as a player, that is a quick primer on how he was viewed around the league—a rapscallion you liked having on your side, but only in limited doses. Cassell for eight franchises in his NBA career, none longer than five seasons.

Even as Cassell has developed into one of the league’s best assistant coaches in his NBA afterlife, he has never quite shaken his reputation, and that has held him back from getting a crack at a head-coaching job, an opportunity many feel he deserves. With that in mind, Cassell should be at the top of the list of candidates for the suddenly vacant Celtics job.

Cassell Has Become a Top Assistant Coach

At age 51, Cassell is still a reasonably young guy and that is about where the similarities to Stevens end. He can be fiery, where Stevens is always cool-headed, maybe even too much so. Cassell has a wealth of experience as a player, with championship rings spanning from his time in Houston and the 1994 Finals alongside Hakeem Olajuwon through the 2008 Finals, his swan song, with the Celtics.

And Cassell has paid his dues, now in his 12th season as an assistant coach, having worked with coaching greats Saunders (in Washington) and Doc Rivers (with the Clippers and now, the Sixers). The unfortunate thing for Cassell is that, as he has built up an impressive coaching resume going back to 2009, he has not gotten enough credit for the work he has done, especially with individual player development.

Rivers tried to boost Cassell earlier this year and, in doing so, offered another contrast with Stevens: Cassell’s ability to talk to players, veterans and youngsters alike, in a relatable way. That was never a strength for Stevens.

“I think Sam’s been amazing,” said Rivers. “He’s done it everywhere he’s gone. He has a great ability to communicate. He’s extremely direct, and I think he’s one of those guys, there’s guys around the league that have a way of telling you the truth, and not offending you. I think Sam does a great job of that.

Think back to the heyday of former Wizards point guard John Wall, who worked closely with Cassell early in his career. Cassell left Washington in 2014, and Wall gave him credit for his development.

“He was a big part of it,” Wall said. “Definitely helped me with my jump shot. Just being a mentor, somebody who was a point guard who knew the game very well. It was big. I was happy for him. His goal is to become a head coach one day. I think he thought it would come a little quicker being a coach with the Clippers.”

Cassell Frozen Out of Head-Coaching Chance Too Long

Cassell, alas, is still waiting on that opportunity to be a head coach. He is ready. The Celtics should be ready for him.

We can’t say for sure how Cassell will do as an Xs and Os guy, but after watching Boston slog through a miserable and injury-ravaged season like 2020-21, it is obvious this team is not in need of a strategy overhaul. It needs an attitude overhaul.

Last season, there was too much lax defense, too little offensive engagement, not enough willingness to make extra efforts on either end of the floor. That’s got to change.

The Celtics need some swagger, and between the COVID-19 case that struck Jayson Tatum and the wrist injury that sent Jaylen Brown to the sidelines for the brief Boston playoff stint, the team’s two young star players just did not bring it consistently this year.

Cassell, though, has got it. He can talk his players into it. His Boston candidacy has drawn some outside support, too.

Former teammate Kendrick Perkins is on board.

Cassell has long deserved an opportunity to put away his reputation for tomfoolery. He is ready to coach, and the Celtics are the team he should be in charge of.