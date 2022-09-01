Rising Sharpshooter May be Roadblock for Celtics Adding Carmelo Anthony: Insider

After Danilo Gallinari tore his meniscus on August 27, the Boston Celtics could potentially be looking for his temporary replacement on the roster until he returns. Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported on August 30 that 10-time all-star Carmelo Anthony was a “potential signee” after Gallinari’s meniscus tear was confirmed.

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

Anthony is coming off a productive season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

However, according to Brian Robb of MassLive, adding Anthony would get in the way of Sam Hauser’s development, who the Celtics are reportedly very high on.

“League sources tell MassLive that the team is very high on the 24-year-old undrafted sharpshooter who knocked down 43 percent of his 3s during his rookie year in limited action. Bringing in a veteran like Anthony would eliminate the possibility that Hauser develops well in extended action presented by Gallinari’s injury.”

The Celtics have shown their faith in Hauser since signing him as an undrafted free agent during the 2021 offseason on a two-way contract. The Celtics converted his two-way deal to a standard contract on February 11, then signed Hauser to a three-year deal on July 3.

Robb Compares Anthony’s Potential Role to Hausers

Robb acknowledges that Anthony is far more experienced than Hauser is, but he believes Hauser’s performance last season, combined with Anthony’s defensive shortcomings, would make the 24-year-old the better option between the two.

“Anthony is obviously far more proven but Hauser’s numbers last year in Boston and the G-League show he’s a better 3-point shooter, and it won’t be hard for him to defend better than Anthony either. Bringing in a veteran like Anthony who will be pushing to play is far from a no-brainer when it’s not clear he’s a better player than some youth on the roster.”

In the 13 games Hauser played for Boston’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, he averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three, according to NBA.com.

Play

Sam Hauser Drills 9 Threes, Drops Career-High 31 PTS

In 26 games with the Boston Celtics, Hauser averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three.

Play

Sam Hauser 11 PTS: All Possessions (2022-04-07)

Robb Says Adding Carmelo ‘Doesn’t Make a Lot of Sense’

While Robb believes Anthony will catch on with someone, he believes the Celtics have better options on their roster than him because of their youth.

“Anthony will find a landing spot next year somewhere after putting up solid numbers for the Lakers last year, but there’s a reason he’s still available a few weeks before training camp. Assuming the Gallinari injury won’t sideline him for much longer than a couple of months, bringing in Anthony doesn’t make a lot of sense for Boston in a part of the roster with plenty of younger viable alternatives.”

What might also prevent them from signing Anthony is if Gallinari won’t be out for too long. According to Alessandro Maggi of Sportando, Gallinari is expected to make his debut for the Celtics in November.

“Danilo Gallinari will be missing for at least two months after the injury with Italian National Team. Gallinari will not take part (in) Boston Celtics’ training camp and will return (to) the court in November, as reported by Italian press.”