Rising Celtic Cites Playoff Rivals as Influences

Sam Hauser has been one of the bigger standouts during the Boston Celtics‘ preseason. Hauser came into the preseason already being labeled as a sharpshooter, and he’s looked every bit like one in the Celtics’ three preseason games. In each preseason game the Celtics have played, here are Hauser’s shooting numbers from deep.

-Against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2: four-for-five (80 percent)

-Against the Toronto Raptors on October 5: five-for-eight (62.5 percent)

–Against the Hornet on October 7: three-for-seven (42.7 percent)

Combining those numbers, Hauser has shot 12-for-20 from three-point land, which is good for a blistering 60 percent shooting from deep.

Hauser met up with reporters to talk about some of his biggest NBA influences as a shooter. Among the biggest influences for Hauser are players who played on the Celtics’ most recent playoff opponents, like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets. Although some didn’t play due to injuries.

“There’s a bunch, like Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson (and) as of recently, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson. Joe Harris as well – Virginia guy. (With) those guys, I can take bits and pieces from each and kind of use it to what I do best.”

Every player that Hauser mentioned broke into the league because of their abilities as jumpshooters. While Hauser doesn’t have much NBA experience in the regular season, he is grabbing Celtics’ fans’ attention with his ability to shoot from deep, much like the players he mentioned.

Hauser Talks About Difference in Second Season

Hauser has worked his way up ever since the Celtics brought him onto their Summer League roster in 2021. From there on out, Hauser was signed to a two-way contract, then had his contract converted to a standard contract mid-season, and was just re-signed to a three-year contract by the Celtics this summer.

When talking to reporters about the difference and when he first joined the team last year, Hauser talked about how much things have slowed down for him in his second year.

“Last year, I said it a couple of times. Everything felt like it was going 1000 mph,” Hauser told reporters. “Now, I feel like everything is slowing down a little bit, and I’m getting a better understanding of playing with these guys, where I’m supposed to be, when I’m supposed to be there, and things like that.”

Hauser Sounds Off on Opportunity

When Danilo Gallinari went down, many believed the next move to make was signing Carmelo Anthony as his replacement. However, the Celtics made it clear that Hauser was their slated replacement for Gallinari.

In an interview with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Hauser made it clear that while he views Gallinari’s injury as unfortunate, he also sees it as an opportunity to prove himself.

“It sucked when that happened (to Gallinari). You never wish that upon anyone, but it does create an opportunity for a guy like me or even Luke with Rob (Williams) being out too. I view it as an opportunity. I don’t see it as pressure or anything like that. It’s just a chance to show what I can do and hopefully stick in this rotation.”

Hauser also let it be known that he’s going to try his best to be a net positive on the basketball court in other areas besides spacing the floor.

“Honestly, I’m asked to be a three-point shooter, given the roster we have. I’m going to do that as best as I can and then impact on defense as much as I can and just try to be in the right spot at the right time and do all the little things. Honestly, I don’t really expect to do anything much differently. I’m just trying to play my role the best I can in that role.”