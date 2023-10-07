Sam Hauser Has Strong Words for Payton Pritchard After Celtics Training Camp

When the Boston Celtics traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, that meant Payton Pritchard would be slated to have a bigger role with the team for the 2023-24 season. Pritchard appears to be seizing the opportunity, as his teammates are taking notice of how he’s looked during training camp.

Among those who sang Pritchard’s praises was Sam Hauser, who singled out Pritchard’s performance in training camp while talking with reporters on October 7.

“I think Payton’s had a great camp. He’s really, really been aggressive. He worked really hard this summer, and I think he’s out for blood this year, so I’m really excited to see what he has to bring to the table this year,” Hauser said, per CLNS Media’s X account.

Pritchard is slated to be the third guard behind Jrue Holiday and Derrick White for the 2023-24 season. Even if his role isn’t expected to be all that big, he won’t be in the doghouse like he had been for the 2022-23 season and half of the 2021-22 season. Pritchard has been in the Celtics rotation in spurts and has shown flashes of being an NBA-caliber guard. Now he has to prove it over the course of an entire season.

Svi Mykhailiuk Singles Out Payton Pritchard

Hauser’s not the only one who has been impressed with Pritchard. On Celtics Media Day, Celtics newcomer Svi Mykhailiuk singled out Pritchard among those who he was impressed with during scrimmages.

“As of now, for me, I feel like Payton was really, really good in all of the games, but I would say everybody’s just coming in, working hard, showing their work ethic, and just being here really early to show how important it is to everybody,” Mykhailiuk said on October 3, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network.

Pritchard is clearly leaving a strong impression on his teammates thus far. Pritchard has proven that he can be productive when given minutes. However, factoring what Hauser and Mykhailiuk have said about Pritchard since training camp started has indicated that his best may be yet to come.

The only way to find out how much different he’ll look will be when Pritchard first takes the floor when the season arrives.

Celtics Discussing Extension With Payton Pritchard: Report

Though the Celtics will be a second apron team, that won’t stop them from paying what they can to keep their players. Pritchard is no exception to this. The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported that the Celtics have discussed an extension with Pritchard, though they are not close on an agreement.

“The Celtics have opened extension talks with Pritchard but still have a gap to close to reach an agreement, according to sources briefed on the negotiations,” Weiss wrote in an October 1 story.

Whether they agree to an extension with Pritchard or not, they would still have the advantage in future contract discussions should he enter restricted free agency in 2024. Pritchard may very well believe he’s better than what the Celtics are willing to offer him, but he’ll have to show it first. Luckily with the Celtics backcourt depth taking a hit, Pritchard will get his shot.