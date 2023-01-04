Celtics May ‘Aggressively’ Seek Trade to Upgrade from Slumping Sharpshooter

In a January 3 NBC Sports Boston story, insider Chris Forsberg reflected on what Boston Celtics’ sharpshooter Sam Hauser’s recent struggles on both sides of the floor over the month of December could mean for the Celtics’ approach to the NBA Trade Deadline if he’s not able to improve.

“Hauser needs to find his offensive mojo in January and tighten up his defense, or it might force Stevens to more aggressively explore wing options whom the team can trust more in potential playoff minutes,” Forsberg said.

Forsberg detailed Hauser’s issues shooting the ball in December and his negative impact on the court because of it.

“Sam Hauser’s slump has now stretched over a month. In the 16 games since November 30, he’s shooting 33.8 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent beyond the 3-point arc. Once dancing among the NBA’s plus/minus leaders early in the year, Hauser is minus-45 over those 16 games. He’s held a positive plus/minus in only six of those games, although four of those have come since Christmas Day.”

Forsberg also mentioned that teams score more against him in isolation, though his numbers still aren’t bad on that side of the floor.

“There’s been an uptick in scoring against him in isolation. Hauser has defended the third-most isolations on the team this season (only Al Horford and Grant Williams have handled more) and is allowing a modest 1 point per play with opponents shooting 54 percent (21 of 39) against him in those instances.”

Celtics ‘Keeping an Eye’ on Javonte Green

An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Celtics are keeping an eye on Chicago Bulls wing Javonte Green, who the Celtics traded to the Bulls in 2021.

“They lost Javonte Green because they had to give up Daniel Theis to get under the tax. I think they always regretted having to lose him. He is a perfect kind of role player for them—he can play a bunch of positions, he defends, he hustles, and he is cheap. They’re definitely keeping an eye on him,” the exec told Deveney.

The Bulls are 16-21 and are in a three-way tie with the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bulls must decide whether they want to keep fighting for a playoff spot or start fresh. If they go in the latter direction, Green could become available, and his $1.8 million contract could fit into one of the Celtics’ trade exceptions.

This season, Green is averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three.

Cam Reddish Trade Not Likely

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss was asked if the Celtics would have any interest in Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks during a January 3 mailbag. Weiss explained why he does not believe Reddish would fit well with the team.

“Reddish has underwhelmed everywhere he’s gone for his effort and consistency, so I don’t see the Celtics taking away someone who brings those things to welcome that in. Stevens’ front office has prioritized personality fit and work ethic in its acquisitions over the past few years, and he doesn’t fit that bill. Hopefully, he can rehab his image somewhere, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening in New York,” Weiss wrote.

Reddish has not played on the floor since December 3.