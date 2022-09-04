Ex-Celtics Champion Sounds Off on Paul Pierce: ‘He was the Reason’

In a recent interview on “The Celtics Collective Podcast,” former Boston Celtics center Scot Pollard got candid when reflecting on his one year with the team. More specifically, he had the utmost praise for ex-teammate Paul Pierce. Pollard played with Pierce when they played college ball together at the University of Kansas from 1995 to 1997 before reuniting as teammates in the NBA during the 2007-08 season.

“He was a great player,” Pollard said. “He didn’t back down. You know, there’s been arguments of people, and earlier in his career or later in his career, he couldn’t get it done, he couldn’t be the winner and couldn’t drag a team, and he needed help. Well, yeah, he got help in the form of Ray (Allen) and (Kevin Garnett). But he still won it, and he was the reason. You know, people say, ‘Oh, why do you wear that ring?’ I’m like, ‘Paul Pierce won it for me.'”

Play

Throwback: Paul Pierce Full 2008 NBA Finals Highlights vs Lakers – 21.8 PPG, 6.3 APG, Finals MVP! –Like And Subscribe For More! Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/tiancute21 Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/tian_2199/ DISCLAIMER – All clips property of the NBA. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. 2018-08-14T20:44:01Z

Pollard went on to state that Pierce was the primary reason why the Celtics went on to topple the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals to win their 17th championship.

“There was nobody else that was more responsible for us winning that championship (than) Paul Pierce,” Pollard said. “He didn’t drag us there. He had help, but in the finals, he absolutely was the man. And you know, Ray played his role, Kevin played his role, everybody else played their role, but without Paul being a ‘man’ man and just going nuts, and just saying, you know what, I’m gonna win this, we are going to win this, and I’m gonna win this. He was just incredible, and my memory of it is just that he was. He was great.”

Play

Video Video related to ex-celtics champion sounds off on paul pierce: ‘he was the reason’ 2022-09-04T16:55:20-04:00

Pollard Praised Kevin Garnett’s Impact

While on “The Celtics Collective Podcast,” Pollard admitted his disdain for Kevin Garnett before becoming teammates with him during the 2007-08 season, much like how he did with other players who he would team up with.

“At some point, you’re gonna become teammates with somebody you hate if you play long enough,” Pollard said. “I hated (Garnett). I hated Reggie Miller before we were teammates. I hated Grant Hill until we were teammates. Um, you know. And the reason why it is because of the competitors and those dudes. They just love to play. They want to win.”

Pollard then went on to gush about how good of a teammate Garnett was when they played together.

“I love being teammates with Kevin Garnett,” Pollard said. “I love being teammates with him because he was the right man at the right time to help us win that championship. He was a great teammate and exactly what the Celtics needed, in that role, in his role, for that team to win it.”

Play

Kevin Garnett 2008 NBA Finals vs Lakers – Full Series Highlights (Celtics’ 17th) #kevingarnett #celtics #nbafinals Thanks for watching! Thumbs up, leave a comment, share. Visit my channel for more content. – Kevin Garnett Full Series Highlights 2008 NBA Finals Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers KG – 18.2 ppg, 13.0r, 3.0a / 43% fg, 76% ft – All footage is property of the National Basketball Association (NBA). No… 2020-05-07T10:09:18Z

Pollard Sounds Off on Kevin Durant, ‘Shut Up and Dribble!’

Pollard did not have kind words for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant after the trade saga that went down during the offseason. Pollard said he would do what his team would ask if he had been paid what Durant had been paid by the Nets.

“I heard that he said he wanted to fire the GM and the coach, and it’s like you just got a hundred and ninety million or whatever,” Pollard said. “Just sorry, shut up and dribble, man. I’d be happy when I got my six years. You know. I was like, I will shut up and dribble for all six years. You just tell me where to be, (and) I will be there. You tell me where we’re going, I will be there early. I will do everything you asked me to do because you’re making me a wealthy person. Well, rich, not wealthy.”