Scout Pinpoints Key Celtics Matchup Against Heat

The Boston Celtics will open their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, May 17.

According to an Eastern Conference Scout, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the bench matchup between Malcolm Brogdon and Kyle Lowry will be a deciding factor regarding which team progresses to the NBA Finals.

Malcolm Brogdon gets the John Havlicek trophy on TNT. pic.twitter.com/BiM5KgTOX0 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 20, 2023

One of the matchups, and I don’t know how much they will directly match up, but just as the guys off the bench, one of the matchups that is going to be really important is (Malcolm) Brogdon and how he does against how Kyle Lowry does,” The scout said. “Lowry has been very scrappy, he has gotten them big buckets when they need it, but Brogdon is the better player and needs to keep that going. I don’t know why people are not talking about Brogdon more. He has been the third-best player on that team in the playoffs. If he wins that matchup with Lowry and wins it big—like he should—this is going to be a short series.

Brogdon has continued his impressive regular-season form for the Celtics throughout the postseason. In 13 playoff games so far, Brogdon is producing 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from two-point range and 43.5% from the perimeter.

Jimmy Butler Sends Warning to the Boston Celtics

During an exclusive interview with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Miami’s veteran forward, Jimmy Butler, gave a confident prediction ahead of the series opener on May 17.

NEW: Butler declares: ‘This year is our year.’ And Celtic player says Heat won’t out-tough them. And Brown appreciates how Heat has been able to "steamroll" through playoffs as 8th seed. And notes: https://t.co/hcCoFnjqCG — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 16, 2023

“This year is our year. We’re going to go into this Game 1 and do what we’re supposed to do and be the first one to four. We are very capable of it. We have enough. Guys are playing some incredible basketball. I like our chances, as does everyone in this organization,” Jimmy Butler said.

Butler’s postseason performances this year have been nothing but exceptional, and his all-action style of play will surely give the Celtics some cause for concern. However, Boston currently boasts the second-best offense in the playoffs and will feel confident in their ability to outscore Miami over 48 minutes.

Al Horford Sends Message to Celtics Roster

During an exclusive interview with Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett on May 16, veteran big man Al Horford shared the message he has been relaying to his younger teammates as he looks to galvanize a roster that is brimming with talent.

The @Celtics did the usual pressers after Game 7 on Sunday. Then they talked to @SteveBHoop. Al Horford told him to forget the mentality of, "'I’m young. I have time,’ and this and that, it’s not guaranteed."

More from Al and Marcus Smart @HeavyOnSports.https://t.co/a6IrNyb74L — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 16, 2023

“If you look at it, the reality is that even though a lot of younger guys think they have opportunities and will have more of them, these doors close,” Horford said. “You know what I’m saying?… So when we’re in these positions, I think everybody is starting to understand that, you know, even though, ‘Oh, I’m young. I have time,’ and this and that, it’s not guaranteed that you’re going to be in these positions. That’s something that I feel like we understand, and that’s why we’re trying to make the most of it.”

The Celtics will likely be looking to ride the momentum that their big game seven victory over the Philadelphia 76ers provided and take early control of their Conference Finals series against the Heat on May 17.