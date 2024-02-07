3-Point Marksman ‘Emerged as Serious Trade Target’ for Celtics: Report

The Boston Celtics value floor spacing, whether it comes from their guards, wings, or centers. Per The Athletic’s Tony Jones, they have a trade target in mind who would give them more shooting. This shooter in mind would give them another wing who can shoot: Simone Fontecchio.

Jones reported that the Celtics are among the two teams who have interest in the Utah Jazz big man.

“Utah’s starting small forward has emerged as a serious trade target for two contending teams, according to multiple league sources: the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics,” Jones wrote in a February 6 story. “Both teams need to strengthen their respective second units, and Fontecchio has an easy salary number for Phoenix and Boston to get to as he is in the final year of a contract that pays him $3.1 million annually.”

Jones explained how Fontecchio, who is shooting 39.4% from three this season, fits with the Celtics.

“The Celtics need frontcourt depth, and Fontecchio would be a good fit there. He’s a shooter with size and length, which will allow him to play in lineups with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He’s fearless on the floor.”

Jones explained how the Celtics have the advantage over the Suns and why he has an attractive contract situation.

“The Suns only have second-round picks to deal. The Celtics are in a better spot and have a few firsts at their disposal. If Fontecchio is dealt, he will be a restricted free agent this summer, which would give team control to whoever trades for him. That also makes him attractive on the market.”

Celtics Also Want Kelly Olynyk: Report

Simone Fontecchio isn’t the only Jazz man who has drawn interest from the Celtics. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Kelly Olynyk was among the three players who have drawn interest from the Celtics. Scotto added that

“Boston has expressed interest in a wide range of trade targets, including Kelly Olynyk, Delon Wright, Andre Drummond, and others,” Scotto reported in a February 5 story.

Jones reported the likelihood of the Jazz trading Olynyk but did not name anyone in particular who could acquire Olynyk.

“(Olynyk) remains a likely trade candidate, according to multiple league sources. Olynyk has registered widespread interest, particularly among likely playoff teams, because of his status as an expiring contract, but more importantly his versatility on offense.”

The Celtics could acquire Olynyk, but it would require trading a lot of players to pull that off. Because Fontecchio only makes $3.1 million, his contract is much easier to trade for.

Celtics Interested in Otto Porter & Lonnie Walker: Report

Simone Fontecchio and Kelly Olynyk aren’t the Celtics’ only trade targets. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics have interest in Otto Porter Jr. and Lonnie Walker.

“Boston will likely be limited to adding pieces through its $6.25 million traded-player exception with which the Celtics could bring on a veteran target such as Otto Porter Jr., sources said. Another name on Boston’s radar: Nets guard Lonnie Walker, who’s generated a wealth of interest from playoff teams while playing well on a minimum contract,” Fischer wrote in a February 6 story.

No matter who they come away with before the deadline, the Celtics clearly want bench help.