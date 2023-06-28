43.5% Career Sharpshooter Floated as Celtics Free Agency Target

Under Joe Mazzulla, the Boston Celtics like to play a fast-paced offense that puts an emphasis on three-point shooting, much to the chagrin of the fanbase.

As Boston enters the free agency period, Brad Stevens could look to give Mazzulla another perimeter scoring option via free agency. According to Sean McGuire of NESN, Seth Curry could be a realistic option for the Celtics.

“Curry, who will enter his age-33 season, has played out the four-year, $32 million contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason,” McGuire wrote. “He would offer the Celtics a reliable 3-point shooter as he’s converted 43.5% of his career attempts and 42.5% of the attempts in his last three seasons.”

Seth Curry had OG Anunoby LOST 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Cu126EaZAY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2021

Curry, 32, could be available on a veteran minimum deal for a contending team as he looks to chase a championship in the latter years of his career. For Boston, adding some more floor spacing and firepower to their bench would likely be an enticing option, especially if Curry can maintain his perimeter scoring on low usage.

Last season, Curry suited up for the Brooklyn Nets, where he saw action in 61 regular-season games, averaging 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 40.5% from deep.

Danilo Gallinari Could Join Celtics Rivals

In a June 27 article, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Washington Wizards could buy Danilo Gallinari out of the final year of his contract.

“With Washington currently holding 16 players on guaranteed contracts, the Wizards are also expected to come to a buyout agreement with Danilo Gallinari, acquired in the Porziņģis trade, clearing the way for the veteran scorer to find a home with a playoff contender,” Fischer wrote.

The Miami Heat are a potential destination for Danilo Gallinari, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/DBlQtelDaU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2023

Fischer’s report was followed up by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who noted how Danilo Gallinari could land with the Miami Heat if the Washington Wizards do buy him out of his current contract.

“One league source mentioned veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a Heat possibility if he receives an expected buyout from Washington,” Jackson wrote.

Gallinari spent last season with the Celtics but was unable to play for the team due to suffering an ACL injury while playing for Italy in the 2022 EuroBasket competition.

Grant Williams Would be ‘Happy’ to Stay With Celtics

On June 27, Grant Williams addressed the media while attending a Fanatics even in Boston. During his media availability Williams discussed his impending restricted free agency, where he noted how he would be happy to remain with the Celtics moving forward.

“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course I’m going to come back and be excited and happy, ready to play for the Celtics,” Williams said.

Williams has been with the Celtics since they drafted him with the 22nd pick in the 2019 NBA draft. This past season, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 39.5% shooting from deep.

Williams will likely field multiple offers from around the league, but due to his restricted free-agent status, the Celtics will have the option to match any contract offer he signs.