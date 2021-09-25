Isaiah Thomas Passed Over by Warriors for Ex-Celtics Teammate, Childhood Friend

Despite reports of Isaiah Thomas drawing “sincere interest” from Golden State, the Warriors have ultimately opted to go in a different direction. Instead of Thomas, it will be his former Celtics teammate, Avery Bradley, who will be joining the Warriors for training camp as the 11-year NBA veteran has agreed to a deal with the six-time NBA champions, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania’s colleague, Anthony Slater, has suggested that Bradley will be given the opportunity to compete for the 15th-spot on Golden State’s roster. As for Thomas, Slater notes that although the two-time All-Star left town without a deal, the 32-year-old showed well in a strong week of workouts with the Warriors. “The belief is he will seek out a more clear opportunity to make a team elsewhere.”

Thomas & Bradley’s Friendship Goes Way Back

Thomas and Bradley played alongside one another in Boston for nearly three seasons. However, their relationship dates back far further. The two Tacoma (WA) natives’ friendship dates back to their pre-teenager days when they were coming up through the AAU circuit.

You saw the video of Avery Bradley consoling Isaiah Thomas before Game 1. In 2016 CSN spoke with them about their lifelong friendship. pic.twitter.com/GaUDFQlNcL — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 18, 2017

“Me and Isaiah have known each other since we were kids,” said Bradley back in 2017 via the Boston Globe. “Since we were 12, 11 years old. We’re just family, no matter what goes on we’re always going to have each other’s back. We’re always going to be there for one another and I think he knows that and I know the same about him. I know we’re going to support each other. Not to say our teammates aren’t going to support us as well, but we’re family. It’s different.”

Bradley was notably the person to break the news to Thomas that his sister, Chyna, had passed away in a tragic car accident just prior to Boston’s first-round playoff win over Chicago in 2017. Prior to tipoff in Game 1 of that series, TNT cameras caught a gut-wrenching moment between the two long-time friends turned Celtics teammates.

.@3DTV reports on Isaiah Thomas from Boston. pic.twitter.com/W7a1TWZwpc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017

A Solid Addition for Golden State

Bradley, who is set to turn 31 years of age in November, was selected 19th overall by the Celtics in 2010. The Texas product spent the first seven years of his professional career in Boston, making a name for himself as one of the premier defensive stalwarts in the game. Bradley captured All-Defensive First Team (2016) and Second Team (2013) honors during his stint in Beantown.

Since his Celtics exit, Bradley has bounced around the league, spending time with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. He captured a ring with the Lakers in 2020, despiting not taking part in the Orlando Bubble due to health concerns involving his son. Even at his ascending age, Bradley is still a serviceable three-and-D wing, knocking down 36.3% of his 2,143 career 3-point attempts.

Bradley should have a legitimate shot at making Golden State’s roster. If he hopes to do so, he’ll likely have to edge out ex-Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway, who was also recently signed to a training camp deal, per Charania.

