Celtics Sign Ex-Rockets, Cavaliers Shooting Guard: Report

Celtics Sign Ex-Rockets, Cavaliers Shooting Guard: Report

  • 636 Views
  • 13 Shares
  • Updated
Celtic sign Brodic Thomas

Getty Brodric Thomas #33 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball ahead of defender Drew Eubanks #14 of the San Antonio Spurs.

Undrafted rookie forward Sam Hauser will be manning one of the Celtics‘ two-way deals this season, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. The original plan appeared to be that sharpshooter Garrison Matthews would be joining Hauser. However, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Matthews spurned the Celtics’ two-way offer in hopes of receiving a standard deal elsewhere.

With an empty two-way slot, the Cs were forced to go back to the drawing board and scope the free agency market. On Monday, October 18th, they ultimately found their man, settling on shooting guard Brodric Thomas. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the 24-year-old Truman product has agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics.

The second-year pro spent time with both the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 NBA season. In 32 overall games, Thomas averaged 3.9 points on 36.1% shooting and 1.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per contest. After joining the Cavs on February 24th, the 6-foot-5-inch, 185-pound Illinois native saw his usage more than double compared to his brief stint in Houston (four games). Over 28 games (one start) with Cleveland, Thomas averaged 4.1 points in 13.4 minutes per game.

Thomas will theoretically add some backcourt depth behind the likes of Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and the recently acquired duo of Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson. Being on a two-way deal, he will also join Hauser in splitting time between Boston and the team’s G League affiliates, the Maine Celtics.

The Celtics still have one remaining standard roster spot heading into Wednesday’s season-opener following their decision to waive forward Jabari Parker.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Fall Facing Familiar Challenges With the Cavs

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x