‘In State of Shock’, Dennis Schroder Makes Final Celtics Decision: Report

The much-discussed pending marriage of Dennis Schroder and the Boston Celtics has officially commenced, as the two parties have agreed to tie the knot. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard has agreed to a one-year deal for the team’s $5.9 million exception — a far cry from his rumored $100-$120 million contract desires.

The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported earlier in the day that he believed Schroder was “in a state of shock because of what he’s done,” referring to his decision to reject the Lakers’ four-year, $84 million extension last summer.

More to come…

