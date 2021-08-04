Celtics Reunite With Former Top-3 Pick in First Free Agency Signing: Report

A reunion is on hand for the Boston Celtics and one of their former big men.

In their first signing of the 2021 NBA free agency period, The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that the Celtics have agreed to a one-year deal with center Enes Kanter.

Free agent center Enes Kanter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kanter returns to Boston to compete in the Eastern Conference title race. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

The exact numbers of the deal have yet to be released. However, Jared Weiss of The Athletic claims the contract will likely be worth a portion of the mid-level exception. The Celtics insider added that both sides are “planning to get the deal finalized by noon on August 6th.” In the meantime, they will continue to work out whether the contract will be worth the $2.7 million veteran minimum or “a slightly larger slice” of the mid-level exception.

While we await the exact terms of the deal, Kanter doesn’t seem all too fazed by the ongoing talks. The 6-foot-10-inch, 250-pounder took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to share his excitement for his return to Beantown.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Kanter Played Arguably The Best Ball of His Career in 2020-21

Kanter, who most recently played for the Portland Trail Blazers, appeared in 58 games (seven starts) with the Celtics in 2019-20. During that period he averaged just 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game — both of which are bottom-three outputs throughout his 10-year career.

With that said, Kanter bounced back this past season, putting forth a highly productive campaign in Oregon. The Turkish center reverted back to his walking triple-double ways, averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. The latter number tied a personal best for Kanter. He also shot an outstanding 60.4% from the field, his highest rate since entering the league as the No. 3 overall selection in the 2011 NBA draft.

In an interesting turn of events, this will be Kanter’s second time leaving the Blazers for the Celtics. He originally signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Boston in 2019 after spending the prior campaign with the Blazers.

Enes Kanter’s last 4 teams: Blazers

Celtics

Blazers

Celtics (Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/M8I4LGJ8DS — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 4, 2021

READ NEXT