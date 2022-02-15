Celtics May Sign 7-Time All-Star, Says Insider

After a rocky start to the 2021-22 NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics look to have hit their stride. Winners of seven straight, the C’s are soring up the Eastern Conference ranks and thanks to an active trade deadline, look to have positioned themselves for a legitimate playoff push. With that said, despite taking a big swing on Derrick White and reuniting with a handful of familiar faces in Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser, there’s still work to be done in Boston.

With vacant roster spots to fill and coach Ime Udoka openly admitting the team is seeking added shooting, could a potential reunion with “Iso Joe” be on the horizon? According to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, it’s certainly plausible.

“I think there is a chance of Joe Johnson. He is a guy that was really good in the room. A guy a lot of the younger guys looked up to,” said the veteran NBA insider. “I think there is a possibility there if that’s something he wants to do. But, again, will there be [an] opportunity? You know, his next competition is looking at the Big Three or something like that, so I don’t think that’s beyond the question.”

Johnson Would Bring Shooting & Playoff Experience to C’s Roster

Johnson, 40, made waves in the news cycle earlier this season when he reunited with the Celtics on a 10-day contract a whole two decades after he was originally drafted by the franchise back in 2001. Ultimately, his second-stint in Beantown was short-lived as he appeared in just one game, scoring two points. His career as a whole is far more noteworthy.

A seven-time All-Star, Johnson spent 17-plus years in the NBA, spanning across stints with the Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. In 1,277 regular-season games, Johnson boasts an average of 16.0 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also offers up mounds of postseason experience, appearing in 120 playoff games. A career 44.1% shooter from the field (37.1% from three), Johnson knocked down at least 41.1% of his 3-point attempts in two of his most recent three seasons in the league.

As for the Celtics, despite their recent surge in the win column, they still remain in the cellars of the league when it comes to 3-point shooting. Their 33.8% 3-point percentage as a team ranks seventh-worst in the entire NBA.

Johnson to Play for Team USA

On Tuesday, February 15, USA Basketball announced their roster that will take part in a pair of Basketball World Cup qualifying games this month, via ESPN. Johnson headlines a group of 12 players which also included fellow former NBA vets Jordan Bell and Langston Galloway. Here’s the entire list per Hoops Rumors:

Jordan Bell, C (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Tarik Black, F/C (Grand Rapids Gold)

Brian Bowen II, F (Iowa Wolves)

Langston Galloway, G (College Park Skyhawks)

Jared Harper, G (Birmingham Squadron)

Joe Johnson, F (free agent)

Juwan Morgan, F (Maine Celtics)

Matt Ryan, F (Grand Rapids Gold)

David Stockton, G (Memphis Hustle)

Rayjon Tucker, G (Wisconsin Herd)

Paul Watson, G/F (free agent)

Justin Wright-Foreman, G (Birmingham Squadron)

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

READ NEXT