‘Simple’ Trade Idea Would Ship Ex-Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon to LA

Former Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon likely isn’t in the Portland Trail Blazers‘ long-term plans. Brogdon doesn’t fit the roster well with the Trail Blazers starting a rebuild. If they plan to sell him to the highest bidder, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed the following trade that would send Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers in which the following would be swapped.

Clippers receive: Brogdon

Trail Blazers receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Kobe Brown, Amir Coffey, Raptors 2024 second-round pick

Swartz explained why the Clippers would take interest in Brogdon and what his appeal is as a player.

“The Clippers nearly traded for Brogdon once this offseason as part of a three-team deal to send Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics. While the original deal fell through and Brogdon ended up on the Blazers in the Jrue Holiday trade, the veteran point guard should be quite available from a rebuilding Portland franchise,” Swartz wrote in an October 16 story.

“The 30-year-old Brogdon was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, giving the Celtics 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 26.0 minutes off the bench while finishing fourth in three-point percentage (44.4 percent).”

The Clippers may look into Brogdon again, but only if their pursuit of James Harden fails. Since they’re currently his only suitor, that doesn’t appear likely.

Clippers Interested in Malcolm Brogdon: Report

PHLY SPORTS’ Kyle Neubeck reported that both the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers tried to acquire Holiday before the Celtics got him, adding that the Clippers are still interested in acquiring Brogdon.

“Both the Clippers and Sixers made attempts to trade for Jrue Holiday during his brief stay in Portland, and the Clippers continue to have interest in Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Neubeck wrote in an October 13 story.

Despite Brogdon suffering a debilitating arm injury at the worst time for the Celtics – the Eastern Conference Finals – he clearly holds some value as a player. The Clippers are looking for backcourt help, and even if Brogdon’s medicals turned them away from trading for him if they fail to get Harden when they have the chance, Brogdon isn’t the worst Plan B.

Malcolm Brogdon Wanted Out of Boston: Report

After reporting the Celtics trade for Holiday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Brogdon wanted a change of scenery after the Celtics almost traded him to the Clippers.

“While Brad Stevens worked to repair it over the past few months, reintegrating a player after they were widely presumed to be traded presented a significant challenge. The Sixth Man of the Year spent the summer wanting a new start elsewhere but did not want to hold out at training camp,” Charania reported in an October 1 story.

Many can say that getting traded is part of the business for players, but Brogdon’s feelings are understandable. It’s not fun to be traded around year by year. Luckily the Celtics hit two birds with one stone by trading for Holiday and trading Brogdon in the process. Now they won’t have to deal with any potential turmoil in the locker room from Brogdon’s end.