Skip Bayless Bold Claim About Celtics Playoff Chances

As we approach game five of the Boston Celtics‘ second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, we’re still no closer to knowing which team will make it to the Eastern Conference finals.

After dropping game three on May 7, Boston roared back to secure a win on the Bucks’ home turf on May 9 and even up the series at two games apiece. Both teams face a battle for dominance, with Boston looking to take the series lead on their home floor when they face the Bucks on May 11, a game that places the victor one win away from the conference finals.

Fox Sports Skip Bayless believes that the Celtics are the team most likely to survive this playoff battle and that their immediate future is looking incredibly bright, especially after how convincingly the team took care of the Brooklyn Nets in their opening series of the postseason.

“Now, it’s two-to-two, and you’re going home, your back in the driver’s seat. I think you’re back in control. And I think it’s going to take seven games, but I think you’re going to win this series. And I think you have a very good shot at winning it all because of Ime Udoka’s presence and how he has instilled a defensive backbone in this team, unlike any team I’ve ever seen.

I feel like Boston has just knocked Kevin Durant off the ‘best player on the planet’ pedestal, and they’re about to do the same to Giannis (Antetokounmpo),” Bayless said in a recent episode of Undisputed: Shannon and Skip.

Al Horford is Becoming a Key Factor in The Series

It’s become clear as this series has progressed that Milwaukee’s game plan has been to limit the impact of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, forcing the Celtics’ role players to beat them. Overall, the Bucks’ plan has worked, as Tatum and Brown have both struggled at different points of the series.

However, Al Horford has risen to the forefront of the Celtics’ offense and has quickly become a swing factor in his team’s chances of success. Over his last two games, Horford scored 52 points, grabbed 24 rebounds, dished out eight assists, and shot the ball at a 64.3% clip from deep and 64.5% clip from the field.

“Man, we love Al. He’s the best vet we’ve ever had. The best vet I’ve ever had. He comes in, and it never changes with him. Things are going bad or good. He’s going to be him. And nine times out of ten, that will work out in our favor. So, we very much need it from him. He came through big for us and helped us secure this win tonight,” Marcus Smart told the media following Horford’s big-time performance in game four.

The question now is if the Bucks are going to alter their defensive coverage to limit Horford’s impact or if they’re going to continue testing his ability to remain consistent and hurt them from the perimeter.

Every Game is Important

With both teams tied at two wins apiece, every remaining game is extremely important. Whoever wins the next contest between these two sides will instantly become the dominant force within the series, as they will be just one win away from progressing to the conference finals, and the pressure will be stacked against the trailing team.

Luckily, game five is taking place at the TD Garden, and while the Bucks have won in Boston’s house, it’s going to be a tough task for them to do it again. The Celtics crowd is known for their passion and hostility, making their presence felt and often referred to as the team’s sixth man on the floor.

Neither team has shown any signs of backing down from a fight, so it’s safe to assume that the Celtics and Bucks each win one of the next two games for force a win-or-go-home game seven showdown at the TD Garden, and if that’s the case, the momentum has to favor Boston.