Slumping Sharpshooter Sounds Off on Recent Demotion From Celtics Rotation

In recent weeks, Sam Hauser has found his role within the Boston Celtics rotation slowly diminishing, leading to two straight ‘DNPs’ before he heard his number get called during the January 23 loss to the Orlando Magic.

When speaking to CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning following the game, Hauser shared his thoughts on recently slipping out of Boston’s rotation following a lengthy shooting slump that has seen his impact on games fade.

“It’s just ebbs and flows of the season. Payton has been playing really well; other guys have been playing really well, so he’s rolling with them, and that’s cool. As a coach, you have to feel it out and what’s working; you have to stay with that, and if that means some guys get demoted with minutes, it is what it is. So, nothing really to complain about. I just gotta keep working,” Hauser said, “We’re out on this level for a reason; we’re good basketball players. Sometimes you get lost in your way throughout the year, and sometimes your confidence wavers.”

Hauser bounced back once he took to the floor against the Magic, helping his team by shooting 55.6% from the field and 50% from deep en route to 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block on the night.

Sam Hauser Recently Discussed His Shooting Struggles

During an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Hauser discussed some of the reasons why he’s found himself amidst a shooting slump and how he planned to play through those struggles.

“Teams are guarding me a little bit different with the hot start to the year. But I just stick with my routine, trust it, knowing that I’m still a good shooter even though I’m missing. And the best part is the shot still feels good coming off my hand. That’s always encouraging…Overall, my confidence is pretty good in my shot. I know that I’m a good shooter and I’m going to keep letting it fly. And they’re going to fall. It’s law of averages,” Hauser said.

However, despite Hauser understanding why his shooting success was waning, he was unable to right the ship, thus forcing the coaching staff’s hand in benching him for two of their last three games.

Sam Hauser ‘Has Lost The Trust’ Of Celtics Coaching Staff

In a January 15 article, NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg shared his belief that Hauser’s shooting struggles had led to him losing the trust of Boston’s coaching staff, which meant he could be replaced in the rotation.

“Hauser has been trying to pull himself out of a funk since the start of December. Second on team in plus/minus behind only Jayson Tatum over Boston’s first 21 games, Hauser is a team-worst minus-65 over the Celtics’ last 23 games. And no one else is really close to him…All of which makes you wonder if Stevens will think a little harder about a potential move to add a big wing before February’s trade deadline. Hauser can aid his own case with a January surge but his court time is eroding and it appears he has to re-earn Mazzulla’s trust,” Forsberg wrote.

Hopefully, Hauser’s recent performance against the Magic will give him a platform to build on and allow him to return to the Celtics rotation in the near future, especially if he has finally turned a corner with his current shooting issues.