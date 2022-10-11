Videos of Celtics Stars at Jack Harlow Concert Go Viral

It’s always cool to see Boston Celtics teammates spend time with each other outside of the basketball court. It demonstrates that these players have a rapport with each other that go beyond basketball. Even more impressive is when it involves players who haven’t been on the team for very long.

On October 10, Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and Blake Griffin attended a Jack Harlow concert in Boston. Knowing what kind of response they would get, Harlow himself made sure to let the crowds know that they were in attendance.

Jayson Tatum, Blake Griffin and Payton Pritchard in attendance at Jack Harlow concert in Boston tonight and get appropriately recognized pic.twitter.com/5J1Jm5OAVD — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) October 11, 2022

It didn’t stop there. The trio of Celtics also did a shootaround to give the fans some basketball entertainment while they were there. Tatum, in particular, was cheered on while taking the equivalent of a free throw at the concert. When he made it, the crowd went wild.

Jayson Tatum knocks down a clutch free throw at tonight’s Jack Harlow concert while Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard and thousands of Boston fans cheer him on pic.twitter.com/3VIIg4bEAB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 11, 2022

While the 2022-23 season will be the third in which Tatum and Pritchard have been teammates, Griffin has been teammates with them for approximately almost two weeks. Not only is it awesome to see that these players want to spend time together off the court, but to see them welcome their new teammate as quickly as they have in the short time he’s been on the team is even cooler.

Griffin and Pritchard Attended Boston College’s Football Game

On October 8, Griffin and Pritchard were among the Celtics who attended Boston College’s football game against the University of Clemson, which also included Grant Williams and Sam Hauser.

The four of them were not only in attendance, but they also threw shirts into the crowd, much like how Celtics dancers do the same during their home games.

Payton Pritchard, Blake Griffin and Grant Williams watched the Clemson Tigers vs Boston College Eagles football game together 🎥 via @paytonpritch3 IG Story pic.twitter.com/B1aKUR0eYa — Bllen Production (@YT_Bllen) October 10, 2022

Despite none of them having ties to Boston College from their college days, it’s clear that the four of them not only like spending time with each other but also like to get involved with Boston-related activities.

While it makes sense that Pritchard, Williams, and Hauser have that sense of camaraderie, having played together for at least a year, it’s clear how quickly they’ve welcomed Griffin as their teammate since they’ve brought him along for off-court activities.

Griffin Praised Boston’s Maturity and Intensity

After Griffin made his preseason debut for the Celtics against the Charlotte Hornets, he caught up with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, where he praised the Celtics for their approach to the game.

“The intensity and maturity level of this group is off the charts,” Griffin told Chin. “Every day when we get to work, it’s intense. It’s not that we’re going forever, but these guys are locked in, and no one has to tell us to be locked in, and that’s refreshing.”

"The intensity & maturity level of this group is off the charts"@tvabby caught up with Blake Griffin after the Celtics' win over the Hornets pic.twitter.com/0VPP2Ko399 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2022

While Griffin’s words were primarily to praise the Celtics, his calling their atmosphere “refreshing” sounded like a veiled shot at his previous team, the Brooklyn Nets, after having spent a season and a half with them.

Regardless of whether it was or wasn’t, it’s evident that Griffin has not only embraced the Celtics since signing with them, but his teammates have done the same.