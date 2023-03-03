Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Claim About Celtics Star: ‘Would Be Gone From Boston’

Jaylen Brown has found his name floated in multiple trade rumors over the last 12 months, with the Boston Celtics continually linked to Kevin Durant before his eventual trade to the Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who was speaking on a March 1 episode of “First Take,” the only reason Brown is still donning Celtics green is that Durant had a preference to play for Phoenix.

“JB, in all likelihood, would be gone from Boston if Kevin Durant had wanted to go to the Boston Celtics,” Smith said.

Fortunately for Celtics fans, their star wing wasn’t traded, and the team’s core remained intact, but Smith may have a point – if Durant had opted to team up with Jayson Tatum, Brown would be lining up against the Celtics when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 3.

Jaylen Brown’s Future in Boston Could Rest on Playoff Success

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Celtics could be tempted to explore the notion of trading Brown at the end of the season, should their bid to win a championship fail to materialize.

“Should Boston fall well short of its playoff goals, though, that’s where things could get interesting. Might we hear a new round of rumblings about a Jaylen Brown trade? He could be in line for a massive contract extension this summer, as Celtics insider Chris Forsberg noted on NBC Sports Boston’s Early Edition, and maybe Boston won’t want to foot that bill,” Buckley wrote.

Brown, 26, is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2024, and unless the Celtics are convinced that he will re-sign with the team, they could look to maximize their return for the All-Star wing rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Celtics ‘Have Leverage’ in Grant Williams Negotiations

Another player who is set to hit free agency in the near future is Grant Williams, whose contract set to expire at the end of the current season, allowing him to test restricted free agency.

Fortunately, according to Masslive’s Brian Robb, the Celtics hold some leverage in those upcoming contract negotiations, courtesy of the recent Mike Muscala addition and Sam Hasuer’s emergence as a genuine three-point shooter at the NBA level.

“I fully expect Grant Williams back next year. Why? Look no further than Giannis Antetokounmpo who will not be going anywhere as long as these Celtics are trying to contend,” Robb wrote. “With Al Horford turning 37 and Rob Williams just not a good matchup for him as a strength standpoint, letting Williams walk (with no appealing means to replace him) would be foolish for a contender. He will be back barring an upset but the Celtics will have more leverage now in contract talks with a couple in-house replacement options.”

It will be interesting to see how Boston navigates their contract negotiations with Williams and what they decide to do regarding Brown’s future, but for now, it’s clear that their sole focus will remain on fighting to win the team’s first championship since 2008 and raising that elusive 18th banner in the TD Garden.