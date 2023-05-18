Stephen A. Smith Defends Celtics Star’s Inconsistent Performances

For most of his tenure with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has been viewed as a player with MVP-level talent but the lack of consistency to eventually win the award.

Even during the Celtics’ current postseason run, Tatum has flitted between single-digit scoring nights and a 51-point explosion to send the Philadelphia 76ers home. However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe that Tatum is as inconsistent as what some believe, noting how the All-Star forward has tasted plenty of postseason success in his young career.

“I just believe in him. I believe in his greatness,” Smith said. “He’s 25 years of age. 6’9”, with those ball skills that he has. And he’s been here before. It’s like his fourth conference finals, for crying out loud. And just fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. It’s not like the moment is going to be to big for him or anything else. He needs to be a bit more consistent, but I think he will be.”

Tatum has played in all of Boston’s 14 playoff games during their current run to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 28.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.8% from deep.

Jimmy Butler Praises Jayson Tatum

During his post-game press conference, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler discussed the difficulties in trying to guard Tatum throughout a 48-minute contest, labeling him an MVP-caliber player in the process.

