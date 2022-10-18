Stephen A Smith Drops Hot Take on Celtics Ime Udoka

As we head into a new NBA season, the Boston Celtics will be without Ime Udoka following his suspension for breaching organizational policy.

In an October 18 episode of ESPN’s First Take, analyst Stephen A Smith noted that he believes that Udoka was suspended and not fired, because the Brooklyn Nets would have quickly moved to hire the head coach that took Boston to the NBA Finals at the first time of asking.

"I believe that part of the reason [Ime Udoka] was suspended, but not fired is because the Boston Celtics did not want him to end up in Brooklyn… The Nets would have fired Steve Nash and brought [Udoka] back & he would be the coach."

“I believe that part of the reason (Ime Udoka) was suspended, but not fired is that the Boston Celtics did not want him to end up in Brooklyn…And because there was nothing that was put out there that said it was a crime, I believe that if Ime Udoka had been fired by the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets would have fired Steve Nash and brought Udoka back, and he would be the coach of the Brooklyn Nets right now,” Smith said.

As things currently stand, Udoka is suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season, but will have multiple years left to run on his contract with the franchise, and could retake the reigns next summer.

Celtics Are Yet to Make a Decision on Udoka’s Future

Shortly after news broke of Udoka’s suspension, the Celtics issued a press release noting the length of Udoka’s suspension, and that no decision had been made on his long-term future with the franchise.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately,” The September 23 press release stated.

At this moment in time, Boston is just as likely to move on from Udoka as they are to allow him to return to his coaching duties next season, and it’s unlikely we’re going to get an update in the near future.

Jayson Tatum Found Out Via Twitter

Despite being the Celtics’ franchise cornerstone, and one of the most talented forwards in the NBA, Jayson Tatum found out about Udoka’s suspension in the same manner as most of the teams’ fans – via Twitter.

“I guess I feel like everybody else. It’s a lot to process. Unexpected…If you read the statement and watch the press conference, apparently there are a lot of things they can’t speak about. I think I’m in the same boat, as I don’t know. So, it’s hard to answer if things were handled in the right way, because I don’t know…S*** I found out on Twitter like everybody else,” Tatum said when discussing Udoka’s suspension and how he originally found out.

Play

Jayson Tatum On Ime Udoka Suspension: I Found Out Through Twitter | Celtics Media Day

Tatum’s revelation was certainly a shocking one, but it goes to show how seriously the organization took its investigation. Now, the Celtics will head into the new NBA season under the guidance of Joe Mazzulla and will hope to return to the NBA Finals at the first time of asking, regardless of if they get a rematch against the Golden State Warriors or not.