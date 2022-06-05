Steve Kerr Backpedals After Draymond Green Disrespects Celtics

When the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in game one of the NBA Finals on June 2, Draymond Green was forthcoming in his assessment, noting how it was the Celtics’ role players who had delivered the hammer blow.

“We’ll be fine, we’ll figure out the ways we can stop them from getting those threes and take them away. I don’t think it was a rhythm thing. We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes, so, we’ll be fine,” Green said following his team’s 120-108 loss.

For Celtics fans, hearing an opponent speak so confidently about their team’s chances after a convincing defeat could be construed as disrespectful, and not honoring the talent level of Boston’s roster. However, in a recent press conference, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr moved to quell any animosity between Green and the Celtics roster/fanbase.

Steve Kerr: I'm NOT Concerned About Draymond Green Underestimating the Celtics

“Draymond and Steph have been in the Finals six times now. They have seen it all. They have seen everything. They have won championships. They have lost championships. They have had their heart broken. They have had parades. This is all part of it. So that’s the right mental approach, and that’s one that’s born out of the experience.

I don’t think anything was said with any sort of disrespect or whatever. It’s nothing like that. We know how good Boston is and we have great respect for the way they played. I think you’ve got to look at that fourth quarter and say, job well done. Then you look at the tape and you go, well, here is where we can do better,” Kerr told reporters.

Derrick White Claps Back at Green

Derrick White was one of the Celtics’ role players to make a real difference in game one of the NBA Finals, finishing the game with 21 points, three assists, and a block, but it was his five-of-eight three-point shooting that really caught the eye and helped lift his team towards victory.

Speaking to reporters on June 4, White was asked about Green’s comments, specifically what he said on a recent podcast when he noted his surprise at White’s success from the three-point line.

Derrick White RESPONDS to Draymond Green | Celtics Practice

“I mean, we knew what their game plan was going in, so it’s just up to us to make shots. I mean, it is what it is. He said what he said. Just going into Game 2, just have the right mindset and whatever it takes to help us win games,” White said.

White has been in impressive form recently, upping his level of play since partway through the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat, in which he ended with averages of 10 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the field and 33.3% from the perimeter.

Pritchard Shares Thoughts on Draymond’s Comments

Payton Pritchard has been finding some consistent run for the Celtics during the post-season and has participated in every game thus far, averaging 5.6 points, 1.8 assists, and 2.1 rebounds on 46.5% shooting from the field and 37.7% from deep.

As such, teams know not to sag off the sophomore guard when he’s on the floor, and will sometimes compromise their defensive structure to ensure there’s a hand in his face. However, the team’s often don’t afford the same level of attention to perceived non-shooters such as Al Horford or White, which is probably what Green was alluding to with his comments after game one.

Still, when speaking to reporters on June 4, Pritchard noted how all NBA players are capable of draining shots, and that the Celtics aren’t listening to Green’s comments or any outside criticism.

Payton Pritchard: "It's an unbelievable feeling just to be here and competing at this level."

“I’m not really listening to all that. I don’t think any of us are. We’re all NBA players at the end of the day, so we’re all capable of getting hot and making shots. I’ve seen those guys, D White, and Al, put in the work, so I know what they’re capable of,” Pritchard said.

The Warriors and Celtics will face off in game two of the NBA Finals on June 5, where a win would place Boston in command of the series, as they would be heading back to the TD Garden with a two-game lead in a best-of-seven series.