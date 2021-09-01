Beloved Celtic Leaving Boston to Sign With Eastern Conference Foe: Report

The era of one of Boston’s more beloved Celtics in recent memory has come to an end. Tacko Fall’s agents — Billy Duffy and Justin Hayes of BDA Sports — have informed The Athletic’s Shams Charania that their client has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 7-foot-5-inch Fall has played the past two seasons with the Celtics on a two-way contract, splitting time between the NBA and the G-League. In total, the former UCF star appeared in 26 games with the Cs, logging 169 minutes and averaging 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per contest. He was named to the G-League’s All-Defensive Team in 2020.

Fall enjoyed arguably his most productive NBA campaign to date this past season — albeit far from prolific. The Senegalese center appeared in 12 more games and averaged 2.5 more minutes per game than he did in his rookie year. With the added looks, he averaged career highs in rebounds (2.7) and blocks (1.1).

Fall now goes from one crowded frontcourt in Boston to another in Cleveland. The latest addition to a reworked Cavaliers front line, Falls joins the likes of veteran Kevin Love, No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley, starter Jarrett Allen and the recently acquired Lauri Markkanen — who had reportedly piqued the interest of Boston prior to landing in Ohio.

Outlook on Celtics Frontcourt

As for the Celtics, they will rely on the newly re-upped Robert Williams and veteran Al Horford to do most of the heavy lifting in their frontcourt, with free-agent signee Enes Kanter getting his fair share of looks as well. The team also has Bruno Fernando, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker and Sam Hauser at their disposal. The latter is a 6-foot-8-inch undrafted free agent out of Virginia who is on a two-way contract.