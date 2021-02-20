NBA Player Says Celtics Tandem ‘Don’t Make Teammates Better’ :Report

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — the Boston Celtics’ young star-studded duo that embodies superstar potential represent a bright future for one of the NBA’s most storied franchises.

It’s the biggest reason the Celtics aren’t beneath the water in the Eastern Conference. In a season riddled with injuries, postponed games, unlikely victories, and disappointing losses, The Jays have led with authority.

Illuminating the parquet with their contested 3-pointers, athletic handles, and showstopping finishes at the rim; Tatum and Brown are undoubtedly the headlines in Boston. However, is their approach best for this year’s Celtics team?

NBA Player On Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown: ‘They Only Do Things That Help Their Game’

In a recent episode of CLNS Media’s Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman podcast, Goodman shared an interesting take from an NBA player who recently played against the Celtics. Speaking to their guest, Jay King of The Athletic, Goodman says this particular player offered Jeff a brief scouting report on the Celtics days after playing Boston.

In discussing Tatum and Brown, this anonymous player says Boston shouldn’t be relying on the star tandem, anymore.

“(Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown can’t be your superstars; they only do things that help their game,” the player told Goodman. “They don’t get anyone else easy shots, all they know how to do is score, Kemba (Walker) doesn’t help their center; they don’t help anyone, either. They don’t turn down tough shots to get another guy an easy shot so teams are onto them.

“Load up on those two (Tatum, Brown) and live with them taking long 2’s.”

Does Jaylen Brown Makes Celtics Teammates Better?

At the outset, the ceiling to Brown’s potential was unclear but that all changed last season after Jaylen, for the first time in his career, was considered an All-Star snub in 2019-20, and then he put the finishing touches on the best season of his career. And this year’s been even better.

Often assigned to defend the opposing team’s best scorer, Brown is guilty of, oftentimes, having only one thing on his mind on the offensive end of the floor — to score. As one of the team’s best scorers; it’s a burden but also a challenge that Jaylen welcomes with open arms.

Scoring on pace with his All-Star counterpart, Brown is averaging 25.6 points and shooting at a 50.6% clip from the floor to go with his 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. In the meantime, Tatum will (most likely) be earning his second All-Star selection next Thursday when the Eastern Conference’s reserves will be announced.

Is Point-Guard Jayson Tatum Best For 2020-21 Celtics?

Averaging 25.8 points while shooting at a 45% clip, Tatum’s one of the league’s elite scorers. He’s also stepped his game up as a key distributor for Boston and it’s a facet of his game that he’ll continue to expand upon.

Dishing nearly five (4.7) assists a game, Jayson’s averaging an additional two dimes a night in contrast to last season. In fact, he’s averaging 6.6 assists throughout his past six outings.

However, as we learned throughout that span; point Tatum doesn’t always materialize into winning basketball. The Celtics are 3-3 of their last six games.

While it’s not crazy to say the Celtics tandem doesn’t always make its teammates better on a nightly basis, you also have to take into account that the Celtics roster, at times, this season, has been inconsistent and depleted. In 29 games, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has sent out over a dozen different starting lineup combinations.

Without proper consistency, it’s challenging to find momentum, let alone measure Tatum and Brown’s overall impact on their teammates.

