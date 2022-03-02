Tatum’s Game Winning Performance Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Jaylen Brown went down with an ankle injury early in the first quarter of the Boston Celtics March 1 contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Without one of the team’s best players, Jayson Tatum found himself tasked with carrying an increased offensive load for the Celtics, as they faced off against one of the best offensive teams in the NBA.

Luckily what the Hawks have in offensive ability they lack in defense, as they currently sit 25th in the NBA’s defensive ratings. When facing off against Tatum, who is arguably one of the best offensive talents in the NBA, the last thing you want to have is a porous defense. Alas, the Hawks found themselves in a world of trouble as the All-Star wing got hot in the second half of the game, dropping 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

We’re all used to seeing Tatum go supernova at this point. The 23-year-old wing has done it so many times that it’s become par for the course – but that shouldn’t make his achievements any less special. After all, this was Tatum’s last game at age 23, as he turns 24 on March 3 – the night the Celtics face the Memphis Grizzlies.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Memphis: Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2022

Now, with Brown due to miss the Celtics’ next game, Tatum will be forced to continue carrying a heavy offensive load, but judging by how fans reacted to his performance against the Hawks, he should be more than capable of performing under the pressure.

Celtics Fans Send Twitter Into Meltdown

Whenever a star player gets hot and guides his team back from a deficit, fans are going to be ecstatic. But when that player is leading his team in scoring, and playmaking, we’re probably going to see some pretty wild takes floating around on social media, and after the Hawks game, Twitter was no different.

Tatum ended the contest as the game’s leader in both points (33) and assists (seven), and was also among the best rebounders of the contest too, pulling down eight boards.

Idk about you, but I reckon Jayson Tatum is a lock 🔒to be all-nba 1st team 📈 in the 2020/21 season, averaging 33/5/11 and 2.5 steals! Change my mind 🤔

Too ambitious? Time will tell ⏳

#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/bDgqnYZCSI — NBAPredictionBot (@NBAPredictsMVP) March 2, 2022

People really say that Jayson Tatum doesn’t want to win and that he’s selfish. Actually, Tatum loves his teammates, I’m fairly confident he enjoys Boston, and I’m also pretty sure he just wants to win #BleedGreen https://t.co/Gs6wcJJHcS — Alex Walulik ☘️🏀 (@alex_walulik) March 2, 2022

“Jayson Tatum is going to be a problem once he enters his prime,” @TheWizard_3 wrote on Twitter.

“Name one thing Jayson Tatum can’t do😭😭😭😭😭,” @Birhir_y Tweeted.

Jayson Tatum finishes his final game as a 23-year old as the NBA's all-time leader in 3's for his age, moves ahead of Kevin Garnett into 3rd on the TD Garden all-time scoring list…and ends up 6th on this list with some serious, serious names…. pic.twitter.com/sXLhbWjErc — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 2, 2022

“If anybody tells you they expected Jayson Tatum to be this elite this early please call cap,” @Mazaroddyy wrote on Twitter.

jayson tatum is a superstar . — ty 🍀 (@tylercornell03) March 2, 2022

You can see more of the Tweets about Tatum’s performance here.

Tatum Passes Kevin Garnett for TD Garden Record

With his 33 points against the Hawks, Tatum surpassed a Boston Celtics legend for most points scored in the TD Garden all-time. Kevin Garnett was previously 3rd in the TD Garden’s all-time scorers list but has now fallen to fourth courtesy of Tatum’s elite scoring exploits of the last few seasons.

Jayson Tatum continues to greater heights in all-time points scored! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfSf84PXx9 — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) March 2, 2022

Next up on Tatum’s hitlist will be Antoine Walker, who sits second on the TD Garden’s all-time scorers list with 5580 points to his name. As you would expect, Paul Peirce sits atop of this list with 12157 career points scored in the Garden.

Tatum currently has 3441 points to his name on this leaderboard, and has a long way to go before usurping Pierce, but can realistically catch Walker within the next 12 months. Tatum has averaged 25.2 points per game over the last three seasons and is still not in his prime. So, quick math tells us Walker will be in his sights within the next season and a half, but Pierce is going to take some time to beat.

Of course, if Tatum chooses to stick around in Boston long-term, as we all hope he does, it’s hard to imagine him not holding the most significant scoring records by the time he calls it a day on his career. But for now, the St Louis native needs to focus on the upcoming games against the Grizzlies and then the Brooklyn Nets on March 6.