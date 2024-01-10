Telling Sign Ahead of Matchup With Wolves Shows How Dominant the Celtics Really Are

Who would’ve thought Boston Celtics clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in January would be a clash between the NBA’s best teams? The Celtics boast the league’s best record at 28-8, while Minnesota is second with a Western Conference-best 26-10 mark.

The Wolves’ success is a surprise. Boston’s isn’t. After adding two key pieces to the starting lineup in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday via offseason trades, the Celtics have dominated. One telling sign that shows just how impressive the Celtics have been this year is the betting line ahead of their meeting with the Wolves.

The Boston Celtics are 9.5-Point Favorites Over the Wolves

The Celtics enter the contest with the Wolves on January 10, 2024, as a 9.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. While the large spread is surprising against the No. 2 team in the league record-wise, it is telling for another reason.

The Celtics are playing the first leg of a back-to-back when they take on Minnesota. After the game, they head to Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Minnesota: Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain injury management) – QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford (illness, non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee contusion) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2024

The Bucks game is clearly more important to Boston because it’s one that could play a role in determining the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Veteran center Al Horford rarely, if ever, plays both ends of a back-to-back, so it would be likely Big Al misses the matchup with Minnesota and plays in Milwaukee. He’s already listed as questionable on the Celtics injury report (illness, non-Covid).

Porzingis is also listed as questionable with a right knee contusion. We’ve seen how cautious the team has been with Porzingis this season, so it’s possible Boston could be without its top two big men.

Jrue Holiday is also listed on the injury report as questionable (right elbow sprain injury management).

The Wolves have a strong inside presence with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. If Porzingis and Horford are out, Minnesota could dominate the paint, yet sportsbooks have the betting line nearing a double-digit spread in favor of the Celtics.

The Celtics Seek Revenge Against the Wolves

Boston has just eight losses this season, but one of them was suffered at the hands of the Timberwolves.

Back on November 6, 2023, the Wolves hosted Boston in an early season meeting. Boston had opened the 2023-24 NBA campaign with five straight wins, while Minnesota was 3-2.

Wolves star Anthony Edwards was the best player on the court that night, putting up 38 points on 15-for-25 shooting from the floor. Edwards, who also pulled down nine rebounds, outdueled Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who racked up 32 points in Boston’s 114-109 overtime loss.

The Wolves are on the second leg of a back-to-back, having played in Orlando on Tuesday, winning 113-92. The Wolves, however, had to remain in Florida overnight instead of flying immediately to Boston because of a tornado warning. Minnesota flew to Boston on Wednesday. That could play a small role in the point spread nearing the 10-point mark.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to fly the same day,” center Rudy Gobert said, per The Star Tribune. “It’s still a good opportunity for us to get a win against a really good team. Hopefully, everything goes smooth, and we’re able to get a little rest before the game. Unlucky schedule, playing the same day as your flight. I don’t think I’ve ever done that.”