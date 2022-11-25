Celtics Urged to Target $54 Million Microwave Scorer: Exec

With the 3.23 Disabled Player Exception they were awarded, the Boston Celtics will have a valuable asset when the NBA’s buyout season comes. They can offer more money than most teams can. They only have to wait and see who will be available when that time comes.

An Eastern Conference executive discussed who their options could be with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. While scorers like Alec Burks of the Detroit Pistons and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets came up because they are veterans on teams that are currently rebuilding, he explained why Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic could be another option.

“Terrence Ross, same situation in Orlando,” the exec told Deveney. “He likes it there. They like having a veteran like him. But it is the last year of his deal so maybe come March, they say, ‘Thanks for your service,’ and let him go find a place he can win.”

Ross has played for the Magic since 2017 when the Toronto Raptors traded him and a first-round pick for Serge Ibaka. He is in the last year of a four-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Magic in 2019, according to Spotrac.

In 17 games this season, Ross is averaging 8.9 points while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three. The Magic are 5-13, which places them 13th overall in the Eastern Conference.

‘Good Chance’ Celtics Replace Two Players

If the Celtics decide to go after a veteran who hits the buyout market, they will have to make some changes to their roster because they are at full capacity with 15 players, along with two players signed to two-way contracts.

Should the Celtics add another player who gets bought out mid-season, the executive revealed to Deveney who is likely to be replaced.

“Either Noah Vonleh or (Justin) Jackson or maybe both, in the end,” the exec said. The exec added who the Celtics would target and who is likely to be removed from the team. “If they’re looking to add something, though, it is probably a wing. That would mean Jackson probably is out. But when we get to the buyout market, by the time we get to the playoffs, there is a good chance both Jackson and Vonleh get replaced.”

Both Vonleh and Jackson are playing on nonguaranteed contracts.

Celtics are Place ‘Everyone Wants to Go’

The exec later told Deveney that because of the Celtics’ success this season, along with the money they can offer with the Disabled Player Exception, they are a desired team for players who could hit the buyout market.

“The thing about that is that the Celtics will be the place everyone wants to go,” the exec told Deveney. “They have good teammates and a good locker room. Players like the coach. They play a fun style. They’re winning. And they can give more money than most teams.”

The Celtics have used the Disabled Player Exception before. After Gordon Hayward broke his leg on opening night during the 2017-18 season, the Celtics were awarded the exception, which they used on Greg Monroe, who had been waived by the Phoenix Suns.