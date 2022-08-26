Former Celtic Admits to Comitting Fraud: Report

Former Boston Celtics player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to the crimes he was arrested for, according to Chris Dolmetsch of Bloomberg. Williams, who played for the Celtics in 2013, admitted that he was the leader of a scheme to defraud the NBA’s health care plan by making false claims for medical and dental expenses.

Dolmetsch went into more detail regarding what Williams would be specifically convicted of.

“Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, pleaded guilty on Friday before a federal judge in Manhattan to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud as well as aggravated identity theft.”

Dolmetsch also detailed how Williams benefited from the fraud and what his sentence may possibly entail after pleading guilty.

“Prosecutors said Williams orchestrated the plan and received kickbacks totaling at least $300,000, according to an indictment made public in Manhattan federal court Thursday… Williams, 35, of Seattle, agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million and forfeit nearly $654,000. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge and as much as 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charges when he is sentenced on Jan. 25.”

Williams is not the only former Celtic who was allegedly involved in the scheme.

Other Former Celtics Involved in the Fraud

While Williams was considered to be the leader of this scheme, other former Celtics were also allegedly involved in the fraud as well according to Tom Winter’s original report, which included:

-Tony Allen, who played for the Celtics from 2004 to 2010.

-Glen Davis, who played for the Celtics from 2007 to 2011.

-Will Bynum, who was on Boston’s preseason roster in 2005, then returned to the team in 2014 via trade before being waived.

-Milt Palacio, who played for the Celtics from 2000 to 2002.

-Sebastian Telfair, who played for the Celtics from 2006 to 2007

-Darius Miles, who was on Boston’s preseason roster in 2008.

-Chris Douglas-Roberts, who was traded to Boston in 2015 and was immediately waived.

Dolmetsch also added in the article that Telfair, Miles, and Davis have all pleaded not guilty.

Davis declared his innocence during his appearance on the YouTube Channel VladTV.

Davis Explained Why He is Innocent

When VladTV asked Davis about his alleged involvement in the fraud, Davis said the NBA is simply doing its job while expressing that he knows he did not do anything wrong.

“Ain’t no talking. Ain’t no cooperating. This situation is the NBA doing their due diligence, and now you’re just put in a situation where you’re associated. So now I got to go to trial because they think I did something that I know I didn’t do. I know that I’m innocent.”

Davis then claims that he never received any money during this scheme, which is why he’s willing to take it to trial.

“I never got any money,” Davis explained. “You’re in a certain group, and now they just want to tag us all in when it’s not that. It’s people taking advantage of a situation, so I’m going to trial because I didn’t do anything.”

This interview came out before Williams pleaded guilty to the scheme. Now that he has confessed to his crimes, that may lead Davis and the others to change their pleas, but only time will tell on that front.

Davis last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2014-15 season.