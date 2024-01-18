Terry Rozier Prefers to Join Celtics Rival: Report

Former Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier could be on the move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Charlotte Hornets “have all players available outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams.” If they follow through on those plans, Fischer revealed who Rozier’s preferred trade destination would be.

“Terry Rozier’s strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference to join the Miami Heat, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote in a January 17 story.

The Hornets are 8-30, so their chances of making the play-in alone are very unlikely at this point. Trading Rozier to the Heat could help them in their playoff aspirations. Rozier would give them a younger point guard with more offensive firepower to pair with Jimmy Butler. He also knows firsthand how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play, which could help in a matchup against the Celtics. Fischer did not confirm if the Heat feel the same way.

Rozier played for the Celtics from 2015 to 2019 before they signed and traded him to the Hornets. Though it has been years, Rozier filled in admirably as the Celtics point guard in the 2018 playoffs.

Play

In 19 games, Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.3 assists. Rozier also 40.6% from the field and 34.7% from three. Rozier has come into his own in his time with the Hornets. During the 2023-24 season, he’s averaging 24 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.3% from three, per NBA.com.

Terry Rozier Among Knicks Targets

Though the Charlotte Hornets may trade Terry Rozier, they may not trade him to the Heat. It turns out another Celtics rival has also been linked to Rozier: the New York Knicks.

The New York Post’s Brian Lewis named Rozier among the players the Knicks are keeping their eyes on. The list also includes ex-Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.

“They have been linked to several players available on the trade market, including Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray, Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon, Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier,” Winfield wrote in a January 17 story.

If the Knicks acquire one of their other targets, then Rozier would be out of the question. Whether his next team is the Knicks or not, Rozier appears to be a hot commodity.

Gordon Hayward Will Likely Be Bought Out

Terry Rozier isn’t the only former Celtic and current Hornet who may be on a new team. Fischer added that Gordon Hayward may be on a new team this season. However, Fischer reported that Hwyard’s next team likely won’t be via trade.

“While there’s plenty of rival interest in veteran wing Gordon Hayward, he seems more likely to change teams by way of a buyout, as opposed to a rival club sending out $30 million to match his expiring salary.”

Hayward will be 34 in March, has developed a reputation for being injury-prone, and makes $31.5 million this season. Still, he’s a quality player. He averages 14.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.1% from three.

However, the Celtics won’t be allowed to sign him. Boardroom Sports explains why signing Hayward this season is not possible since the Celtics are above the first apron.

“Teams can’t sign a player waived during the regular season if his salary exceeds the mid-level exception, which this season is $12.2 million. This will limit tax teams during the annual buyout season, as veterans not dealt before the trade deadline generally look for new teams for the playoffs.”

Acquiring Jrue Holiday put the Celtics above the second tax apron.