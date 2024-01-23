Terry Rozier Trade to Celtics Rival ‘Could Happen Very Soon’: Report

The Boston Celtics may potentially play against a familiar face this upcoming postseason. Terry Rozier, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, may have a new team before the trade deadline passes. Five on the Floor’s Greg Sylvander reported that the Miami Heat could trade for Rozier

“It’s become increasingly loud in league circles that Terry Rozier to Miami is a very real possibility. And it could happen soon. The two teams have had dialogue that includes multiple permutations of a deal…including some interactions that include additional players from both sides,” Sylvander reported, as aggregated by 5 Reason Sports’ Jeremy Kavieza’s X account.

No other details came out regarding who else Miami would acquire or what they would send out. Rozier is in the middle of a career season with the Hornets. Shooting 46% from the field and 36.7% from three, Rozier is averaging 23.6 points per game, a career-high. The Heat are currently nine games behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. If they acquire Rozier, that could greatly impact a playoff matchup between them and the Celtics.

Terry Rozier Prefers Heat Trade: Report

Sylvander’s report confirms that the Heat are interested in Terry Rozier. The interest is mutual between the two sides, as Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that Rozier would like a trade to the Heat.

“Terry Rozier’s strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference to join the Miami Heat, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote in a January 17 story.

Fischer added that the Hornets have put the majority of the roster on the trade market outside of three players. His report indirectly confirms that Rozier would be among the players available.

“The Hornets have indicated that they will be more active this deadline, with influence from new ownership, than how the front office has conducted business in previous transaction windows. Charlotte is said to have all players available outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, per league personnel.”

While the Heat may very well take advantage of the situation, the Celtics could too. With the $6.2 million Grant Williams trade exception, the Celtics could add Nick Richards or Ish Smith.

Celtics Not Interested in Terry Rozier Reunion: Report

Terry Rozier may want a change of scenery, but his next team won’t be the Celtics. MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that the Celtics won’t pursue their former first-round pick.

“The Celtics are not expected to have any interest in Rozier per league sources if the Hornets do elect to move him due to his large salary, which would make salary matching challenging. If Boston makes a move in the coming weeks, look for them to add to their top-6, not subtract from it,” Robb wrote in a January 18 story.

Stevens has re-acquired players that he used to coach in Boston, like Al Horford, Daniel Theis, and Enes Kanter Freedom. However, Rozier would prove difficult to acquire, as he makes $23.2 million this season.

Because the Heat have a big expiring deal like Kyle Lowry, who makes $29.3 million, that would make it easier for them to acquire the ex-Celtic.