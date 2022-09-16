Lakers Targeted Former Celtics Guard in Trade Talks: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for any help they can to support their stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as the team hopes to vie for another championship. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on September 16 that the Lakers had trade discussions that would have landed them a former Boston Celtics guard in a trade involving Donovan Mitchell before he was traded to Cleveland.

“The Lakers discussed a four-team trade with Utah, New York, and Charlotte ahead of the Donovan-Mitchell-to-Cleveland trade, according to league sources. One preliminary iteration of a four-team deal would have had Bojan Bogdanović and Terry Rozier going back to Los Angeles.”

Rozier was drafted by the Celtics in 2015 and played for them until 2019. In his four years with the Celtics, he was one of the Celtics’ starters when they went on their playoff run to Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

He has since played for the Charlotte Hornets. During the 2022-23 season, Rozier averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

Dennis Schroder Signs With Lakers

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder has agreed to return to the Lakers on a one-year deal worth $2.64 million.

Schroder played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three. Before Schroder went on to sign with the Celtics the following summer, Schroder received endless ridicule for passing up on a four-year extension worth up to $84 million.

There had been speculation that Schroder wanted to return to the Lakers throughout the offseason. On July 19, LeBron commented on one of Schroder’s Instagram reels, to which Schroder responded by saying, “Might gotta run it back?” with the crown emoji, signifying LeBron’s nickname as King James.

After the Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley, Marc Stein reported that Schroder potentially rejoining the Lakers had not been completely ruled out on August 28.

“It is not yet clear if the Beverley acquisition completely rules out a Schröder return or if Westbrook’s potential exit could re-open the door,” Stein reported on August 28.

Schroder got his wish just as training camp is about to start.

Proposed Trade Sends Rozier and Gordon Hayward to Lakers

On August 24, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report detailed a trade scenario in which the Lakers would trade Rozier and Hayward to ther Lakers for Westbrook and the two first-round picks the Lakers currently have in their arsenal (2027 and 2029).

Bailey’s rationale was that Haywards creating abilities and Rozier’s spacing would help the Lakers a lot.

“For a team as desperate as the Lakers should be (who knows how long a title window with Anthony Davis and 37-year-old LeBron will remain open), paying this much makes some sense.

“Hayward’s health concerns notwithstanding (he’s averaged fewer than 50 appearances per season the last three years), he obviously spaces the floor better than Westbrook and fits alongside LeBron in positionless forward combos. With AD at the 5 and those two creating, it’s easy to imagine a high-end offense in L.A.

“And that’s before you add Rozier’s volume three-point shooting to keep perimeter defenders honest.”