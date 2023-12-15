The Boston Celtics Have a BIG Problem Ahead of Matchup With Magic

As the Boston Celtics prep for two straight home games against the Orlando Magic, they’re staring at a big problem. It’s literally a big issue.

Boston is typically thin in the frontcourt, even with 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis and veteran center Al Horford available. According to the Celtics injury report, Horford is out (rest) and Porzingis is doubtful (left calf tightness) for the first of their two matchups against the Magic. And that’s not all.

The Boston Celtics Will Be Shorthanded Against the Magic

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. Orlando: Jaylen Brown (right knee hyperextension) – QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford (rest) – OUT

Luke Kornet (left adductor tightness) – OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (left calf tightness) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 15, 2023

The Magic is a team that seems to have Boston’s number.

A year ago, Orlando won three of four games against the Celtics. This year, Orlando convincingly knocked off the Celtics during an NBA In-Season Tournament contest, 113-96, on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Celtics have their hands full.

"I love Eddie… That's my guy"@tvabby asks @jaytatum0 about the comments @EddieHouse_50 made about the Orlando Magic, and that possibly fueling their intensity 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZO7BrTlsU1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 15, 2023

It will be even more difficult with Horford out and Porzingis doubtful. Not only are Boston’s two main bigs out, but backup center Luke Kornet is also out with left adductor tightness, leaving Boston with a massive hole in the middle.

To make matters worse, Jaylen Brown is also listed as questionable with a hyperextended right knee. Despite the massive amout of injuries, the Celtics are still listed as 4-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics Look to Remain Unbeaten at Home

It certainly won’t be easy, but the Celtics will look to stay undefeated at home when they take on the Magic on Friday, December 15. The Celtics are 12-0 at TD Garden and are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA’s best record at 18-5.

The Celtics have won their last three games and are victorious in six of their last seven. The lone blemish came in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament when they dropped a 122-112 decision to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, December 4.

Porzingis strained his calf in that earlier meeting with the Magic. He missed the next four games before returning to face the New York Knicks on Friday, December 8.

With Porzingis possibly out, it’s tough to understand why the Celtics would rest Horford if Porzingis and Kornet are both out, even though Horford has typically sat during the second of back-to-back games.

Although he hasn’t lit it up in the stat department, Horford has been a steady force off the bench.

Jrue Holiday calls Al Horford "Mr. Reliable." pic.twitter.com/8RMyrLoRdl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 15, 2023

“He’s just overly reliable at everything,” Celtics guard Jrue Holiday said of Horford. “If it’s a 3-point shot late in the game. If it’s an offensive rebound. If it’s a stop on defense. He always makes these great plays, and I feel like a lot of the times you don’t see it on the stat sheet.

“For the team, it affects us. It gives us energy and life. I mean, Al’s Mr. Reliable.”

He’ll be Mr. Reliable from the bench on Friday against the Magic and could be joined by a slew of others.

The Celtics are in the midst of five straight home games and will take on the Magic once again on Sunday, December 17. Orlando comes in with a record of 16-5, two games behind the Celtics.