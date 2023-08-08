Celtics Champion Receives Punishment for Involvement in Health Care Fraud

Former Boston Celtics champion Tony Allen was involved in a health care fraud scheme led by former Celtic Terrence Williams, and on August 8, Allen received his punishment for his participation in the fraud.

According to Pete Brush of Law360, Allen had already paid most of the $420,000 that he took illegally from the scheme before being charged. He was sentenced to community service and supervision.

According to Brush, Allen gave a tearful apology for what he had done.

“I fully acknowledge my individual responsibility, and I understand the gravity of my actions,” Allen said, per Brush. “As a member of the NBA community, I failed to uphold our core values.”

Brush added that Allen is one of the many former players who have avoided jail time for their actions, though some former Celtics have not been as fortunate.

Allen was originally drafted by the Celtics in 2004 and played for the team until 2010. Allen helped the Celtics win the title in 2008 and helped the team reach another NBA Finals in 2010 before leaving for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen was also one of the best wing defenders of his era, having made six NBA All-Defense teams in total in his career.

Terrence Williams Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison: Report

On August 4, former Celtic Terrence Williams received his punishment for being the ringleader of the health care fraud scheme. The Associated Press revealed the full details of his sentence.

“A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he ‘frittered away’ substantial earnings from his professional career,” The AP reported.

According to the AP, Judge Valerie E. Caproni told Williams at sentencing, “You should have had enough money to be set for life, but you don’t.”

The AP also added how much money Williams would have to pay in addition to his prison sentence.

“Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a dentist in California and doctors in California and Washington state. Profits were generated by claims for fictitious medical and dental expenses,” according to the outlet.

Williams played 24 games for the Celtics during the 2012-13 season.

Ex-Celtic Keyon Dooling’s Prison Sentence

On February 17, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York announced that former Celtic Keyon Dooling was sentenced to 30 months for his involvement in the health care fraud.

In their report, they revealed that Dooling “received approximately $363,000 in fraudulent reimbursements, and he is responsible for facilitating the fraudulent claims filed by other defendants, who received approximately $194,295 in fraudulent proceeds from the plan.”

They added that Dooling was ordered to forfeit $449,250.50 and pay restitution of $547,495.

Dooling played for the Celtics during the 2011-12 season, where he averaged four points and 1.1 assists a game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.3% from three.

Dooling re-signed with the Celtics in 2012 but then decided to retire. Dooling briefly returned to play for the Grizzlies before retiring for good during the 2012-13 season.