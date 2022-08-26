Celtics Could Target Western Conference Champion With Trade Exception

The Boston Celtics have two trade exceptions in their arsenal at the moment. The $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez trade exception and the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder trade exception. There are a variety of different ways in which the Celtics could utilize those exceptions. Two ways in which they could is by acquiring wing depth and playoff experience. One player who can provide both of those qualities is Torrey Craig.

Craig, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns, was on the team when they made it to the 2021 NBA Finals. He was then re-acquired by the team at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline after he joined the Indiana Pacers in free agency.

A Western Conference assistant coach told Heavy’s Sean Deveney that Craig’s versatility would be a welcome addition to the Celtics and that his play last year may have been affected by injury.

“He’s not a great shooter, but he is solid defensively and can guard multiple positions. He did not seem quite right last year, and maybe he was hurting. Maybe it’s just getting older… If you can get him to be even a league-average shooter, though, he’s going to be a worthwhile piece.”

The assistant coach also detailed whether Craig would be available to potentially acquire.

Craig’s Trade Availability

Since the Suns have every intention of going on another playoff run, it would seem counter-productive to trade someone like Craig. The assistant coach explained that with the return of one particular player on Phoenix’s roster could make Craig expendable.

“They are getting (Dario) Saric back, and that will help their depth, so they might be willing to let him go if he’s not playing.”

Saric tore his ACL during the 2021 NBA Finals and had to be sidelined for the entirety of the 2021-22 season. With him slated to make his return, Craig’s minutes could be reduced. Factoring in the other wings that Phoenix has on its roster – Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, Josh Okogie – and Craig may very well be phased out.

Phoenix also just kept center Deandre Ayton on a max contract, so they may be looking to cut costs to reduce their luxury tax bill. Shedding Craig and his $5.1 million contract would help a lot in that regard.

Also, at $5.1 million, Craig’s contract could easily be absorbed into either of the two previously mentioned TPEs Boston has.

Craig’s Performance Last Season

Craig joined the Pacers via free agency during the 2021 NBA Offseason. In the 51 games he played for the Pacers, Craig averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. During his time in Indiana, Craig put up a career-high in points when he scored 28 points against the Brooklyn Nets on October 29, 2021.

Torrey Craig Scores Career-High 28 Points vs. Nets | Indiana Pacers Torrey Craig had a double-double with a career-high 28 points and 11 rebounds against the Nets on Friday night. 2021-10-30T02:38:45Z

Craig was then traded back to Phoenix in exchange for Jalen Smith. In the 27 games Craig played in his second go-round with the Suns, he averaged 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three.

Craig would go on to play only nine games for the Suns during the 2022 postseason, where he averaged 2.2 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 30 percent from three in only 7.7 minutes a game.