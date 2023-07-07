Celtics Trade Idea Lands $176 Million Star Without Parting With Jaylen Brown

The recent Damian Lillard trade request has the NBA rumor mill on high alert, with fans and media pundits alike concocting schemes to land the superstar on their favorite ball clubs. Some suggest the Boston Celtics have an interest in pursuing the veteran this summer, and one writer believes a trade may not even need to include Jaylen Brown.

During a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix discussed a trade scenario where they could add the superstar while keeping all three of Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis in tow.

“I think you can get Lillard without Jaylen Brown,” said Mannix. “There’s a version of this story where Lillard could wind up in Boston and the Celtics wouldn’t have to give up Jaylen Brown. I mean, they’d have to give up basically everything else, whether it’s Robert Williams, Derrick White (and) every draft pick they’ve got over the next six years.”

Despite the fact that reports indicate the star guard would prefer to ride out the remaining two years of his $176 million deal with the Miami Heat, Mannix would note during his appearance: “If he got traded to Boston and had the chance to play next to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, he’s not gonna say, ‘I’m not going.’ It’s just not gonna happen. It’s not in his DNA.”

Celtics Not Interested in Damian Lillard

Despite the fact that some such as Bill Simmons believe adding Damian Lillard to this Celtics core would make them instant contenders, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach recently revealed that the organization isn’t all that interested in pursuing the perennial All-Star.

“The Celtics have no intention of entering the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, according to league sources. Things can change suddenly, of course. Maybe Boston gets pulled in as a third team in a deal. But the Celtics are not pursuing the Trail Blazers star, whose trade request has become the story of the NBA offseason.”

The Celtics are not expected to be in the mix for Damian Lillard, per @AdamHimmelsbach pic.twitter.com/kewRT435xU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 6, 2023

This bit of news may be viewed as a bit of a shock to some, considering the club has major question marks at their point guard position what with the departure of Marcus Smart this summer and the concerning health of Malcolm Brogdon.

Doc Rivers Steered Patrick Beverley Away From Celtics

Though veteran guard Patrick Beverley was once viewed as a viable replacement option for Marcus Smart at the point guard position, in the end, he ultimately opted to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love and sign on with the Philadelphia 76ers.

When discussing his decision on his podcast, “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” he revealed that former Celtics coach Doc Rivers played a significant role in him embarking on his new Sixers tenure.

“I hit Doc. ‘I might go to Philly. Obviously, you was there. How’d you like the situation?’ Now this is a Hall of Fame coach that just got fired, and his response, exact words, ‘I love Philadelphia for you. They need you. You will be great with Joel (Embiid). James (Harden), he respects you. You will be great with him. If I had you last season, we would have been a different team,'” Beverley said.

"If I had you last season we would have been a different team." -Doc Rivers@patbevpod @patbev21 pic.twitter.com/cSqb9fgnor — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 5, 2023

He would continue on to reveal that the Celtics were, in fact, a destination being considered but acknowledged that “once Doc gave me the green, I called my agent back…F*ck it, I trust Doc!”