Celtics Finalizing Trade for Magic’s Starter: Report

Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics are pulling the trigger on a trade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Celtics are finalizing a deal with the Orlando Magic to acquire guard Evan Fournier. In exchange for Fournier’s services, Boston will send two second-round picks Orlando’s way.

Fournier is Enjoying a Career Season

Fournier, 28, started all 26 of his appearances for Orlando this season. The nine-year pro is currently in the midst of his most prolific statistical season to date. A career 13.7 points ppg scorer entering 2020-21, Fournier is averaging a career-best 19.7 ppg, thanks in large part to his efficient shooting.

The French-born wing is shooting 46.1% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc and should add an instant influx of scoring off the bench for Boston. Through 44 games, the Celtics bench has proven to be one of the least productive second-units in the NBA, averaging 32.3 ppg — fifth-fewest in all of basketball, per NBA Advanced Stats.

Fournier is set to hit the open market following the season, although Boston will now retain his Bird Rights. The veteran guard, who previously had a $17.15 million cap hit for the 2020-21 season, will now see that number increase to $17.45 million.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the 300K bump is a result of two sets of bonuses: “2nd rd. of the playoffs and Conf. Finals now being deemed likely (BOS reached both last yr).”

The trade puts Boston $1.6 million over the tax. The team will also need to open up a roster spot.

Celtics Still Eyeing Aaron Gordon

It certainly looks as if to say the Magic are hitting the reset button. Fournier becomes the second big-name player Orlando has moved off of ahead of today’s 3:00 p.m. ET deadline.

The organization sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world earlier this morning when they opted to cut ties with All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, shipping him off to the Chicago Bulls in a four-player blockbuster.

And by the sound of it, the team doesn’t seem done quite yet.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports has reported that acquiring Fournier doesn’t take Boston out of the mix to trade for the readily-linked to Aaron Gordon. Per Smith, the Celtics remain engaged in trade discussions with the Magic in hopes of acquiring the former No. 4 overall pick.

