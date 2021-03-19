A Trade Between The Magic, Celtics Could Be In The Cards: Report

While Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge continues his search for the next best deal that will best help his team before next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, a new report is suggesting Ainge feast his eyes on the Orlando Magic and their intriguing options.

For Aaron Gordon, 25, a change of scenery is in order. In the midst of his seventh season with the Magic, Gordon’s ready for the next chapter in his NBA life.

Unfortunately, Orlando’s back-to-back, first-round exits the past two seasons — which represented its first postseason appearances since 2011-12 — is enough proof that a full rebuild is in order.

Report: Orlando Magic Seek First-Round Pick, “A Good Young Player” In Exchange For Aaron Gordon

And according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the word is out on what Orlando’s asking price is in exchange for Gordon.

“Aaron Gordon is one of the most talented players who has come up in trade rumors, but the price to obtain him is not cheap,” Scotto wrote via HoopsHype.com. “To pry Gordon from the Magic, it would cost a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told Hoopshype.”

Averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season, Gordon would provide the kind of secondary production that Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and the Celtics desperately need right now. Aaron’s flexibility on the defensive end of the floor would also be in the cards for Boston.

Defending the 3-point arc has been an ongoing issue. Gordon would help Boston in that area, especially when it comes to defending the pick-and-roll, as well, with secondary scoring production.

Celtics’ Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, Or Grant Williams For Aaron Gordon?

Are the Magic crazy about guys like Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, or Grant Williams? Chances are those are the only young players with upside that Ainge would seriously consider sending out. If so, this could be a very productive move for Ainge.

Considering how impressive of a season we’ve seen from rookie Payton Pritchard alongside third-year center Robert Williams — whose game’s blossomed in a big way this season — not sure Boston would add either player for a guy of Gordon’s stature. Ainge is saving these guys in his back pocket labeled “for Bradley Beal only.”

Hoopshype also included the Celtics in its compiled list of the best potential suitors for Aaron.

“Boston seems like a good trade partner for the Magic give their $28.5 million trade exception (TPE),” Yossi Gozlan wrote of HoopsHype.com “They are reportedly interested in acquiring Nikola Vucevic with it but they have a better chance at getting Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross, or Aaron Gordon. They can actually acquire Gordon with the TPE and not send any salary back as they’d be just $1.76 million below the hard cap after completing the trade.”

Report: Kings Have No Plans To Move Harrison Barnes

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is a hot commodity during this year’s NBA trade SZN. However, the closer we get to March 25’s deadline, the less likely it seems that the Celtics will have enough to swing a move.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings are not all that interested in moving Harrison. At least, not right now.

“Harrison Barnes is playing some of the best basketball of his career and is known to be on Boston’s radar (and likely several others). The Celtics, as has been widely reported, are on the lookout for ways to make good use of the $28.5 million trade exception they created in the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade with Charlotte,” Amick wrote per The Athletic.

“To this point, sources say teams have been given the impression that the Kings have no interest in moving Barnes.”

