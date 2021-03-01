Celtics Urged to Reunite With NBA Champion at Trade Deadline

While things haven’t gone the Boston Celtics‘ way of late, the team has long been viewed as a championship-contending team. Yet they happen to mostly lack one crucial aspect – championship pedigree, as Tristan Thompson is the only player on the roster who has won an NBA title. NBC Sports Boston’s Kendrick Perkins would like to change that, pleading with the Celtics to swing a deal for his former teammate and two-time NBA champion, Rajon Rondo.

Kendrick Perkins to Celtics: ‘Bring Rondo Back Home!’

With a historic $28.5 million traded player exception at their disposal, the Celtics have been linked to their fair share of big-name players ahead of the March 25th trade deadline. Names such as Orlando Magic All-Star Nikola Vucevic, Sacramento Kings’ versatile forward Harrison Barnes, and Atlanta Hawks’ athletic big John Collins quickly jump to mind. Yet, with Perkins identifying a lack of leadership and the absence of a floor general in Boston’s current rotation, the former NBA champion believes veteran point guard Rajon Rondo and the Celtics are in need of a much-needed reunion. A deal that, the way the season has unfolded thus far, may prove beneficial for all parties involved.

“Right now, I’m looking at the Atlanta Hawks, and guess what? Rondo is not fitting in well over there. Bring Rondo back home!” Perkins proclaimed on NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics Pregame Live. “We all know when Rondo elevates his game what he’s capable of doing. Just ask the Lakers. They’re struggling without him.”

“I could just imagine Rondo being on the court with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart and Kemba. Although you may be small, but the ball will be moving. Guys will be getting easier shots. Guys will be put in position to be successful and we will be bringing ol’ Rajon Rondo back to Boston.”

Rondo spent his first nine NBA seasons in Boston after being selected in the first-round out of Kentucky in 2006. Rondo was the Celtics’ starting point guard during the team’s 2008 NBA Championship season, playing alongside Perkins, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce. The now 35-year-old has earned four All-Star appearances over his career, all as a member of the Celtics.

Could Rondo Be a Piece of a Larger Deal?

As Perkins alluded to, the Rondo-Hawks marriage has not gone as planned thus far. The two-time NBA champion has dealt with multiple injuries (knee soreness/lower back pain) during his first season in Atlanta, limiting him to just 17 games (two starts) thus far in 2020-21. Yet, even when available, Rondo has failed to produce in Lloyd Pierce’s system, averaging a mere 3.8 points to go alongside a modest 3.6 assists per game this year.

When right, the 15-year veteran still remains one of the league’s more prolific passers, averaging 8.2 assists over his NBA career. Just last postseason, Rondo helped guide the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA championship, averaging 6.6 assists per game and notching at least eight assists in seven contests during L.A.’s title run.

Arguably the most enticing aspect of a Rondo deal for the Celtics would be that he wouldn’t eat up the entirety of their $28.5 million TPE. On the first year of his two-year, $15 million deal, Rondo could make his way back to Boston on his own, or potentially be a piece in a much larger deal – such as the one recently floated by Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith.

Boston should throw a bunch of stuff at Atlanta for Collins. Pick a combo of 3-4 of the kids (Williamses, Langford, Nesmith) and picks. And then also swap Rondo for Teague. Teague seems to be good in Atlanta and Rondo gets to come back full circle with Boston. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 12, 2021

