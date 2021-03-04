Analyst Says Celtics Player is ‘Untouchable,’ and it’s Not Tatum or Brown

Jayson Tatum is untouchable – but you already knew that. Celebrating just his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, the Celtics‘ closer and two-time All-Star is the cornerstone of Boston’s roster and currently hovers around superstar status.

As for Tatum’s running mate Jaylen Brown, it was perceived just a few months ago that he could potentially be had in a high-end deal. However, the jump that the former No. 3 overall pick has made in his fifth NBA campaign has seemingly cemented Brown as a mainstay in the team’s long-term plans alongside Tatum.

Now, one analyst believes the duo could be – and should be – joined by a surging teammate on the list of Celtics players who are untouchables in a future trade.

‘Can’t Trade Rob’: Is Time Lord Untouchable?

Robert Williams III, better known to some as Time Lord, has begun to etch out a larger role in the Celtics’ frontcourt rotation, and the returns thus far have been intriguing, to say the least. The highly-energetic third-year big man has averaged 8.3 rebounds over his last three games. In two of those games, he’s recorded at least 13 points and three rebounds.

Playing a pivotal role in Boston’s 117-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the stat-stuffing Texas A&M product has clearly won over the likes of Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg, who seemingly finds it unfathomable to move off of Williams at this point.

Can't trade Rob. Untouchable. — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) March 3, 2021

While the Celtics already have a handful of viable frontcourt options in Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson, Williams’ offensive upside and rebounding prowess make him an intriguing, and frankly integral part of Boston’s rotation moving forward. Williams is shooting 71% from the field this season, which according to MassLive is the second-highest number in the NBA among players that attempt at least four shots per game.

We won’t go as far as to say Williams is “untouchable,” as he’s been involved in a handful of trade proposals that would yield the Celtics a borderline star in return. With that said, the way Williams is currently performing, Boston would likely have to be blown away to move on from their 23-year-old big.

Jaylen Brown on Time Lord: ‘The Sky’s the Limit’

While Williams has impressed of late, the Louisiana native may just be scratching the surface of what he can bring to the Celtics’ lineup.

“He’s on a great trajectory, really helping us,” head coach Brad Stevens said of Williams on Tuesday night.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown took his praise one step further, claiming that “the sky’s the limit” for Williams.

“We still like to challenge him game to game to be locked in defensively and everything, but in terms of where he started at to where he’s at now, the sky’s the limit,” Brown said.

“I mean Rob’s development since he’s gotten here has been pretty damn good,” Brown added. “He’s really carved out a great role not just on this team but in this league, and as he’s gotten more consistent minutes, we can see his play continue to emerge – He’s going to continue to get better, and the more we put him on the floor, I think the better he’s going to get. So we’re looking forward to that.”

While Williams may appear to exceed others’ expectations in his third NBA season, the two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year is the least surprised by his contributions.

“I’m not surprising myself at all because I know what I’m capable of,” Williams said. “Like I said, it’s being out there, getting the time, not necessarily focusing on making the perfect play every time. Just playing your game.”