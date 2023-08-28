$56 Million 3&D Wing, Division Rival Floated as Celtics Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have put an emphasis on wing depth this offseason, it appears. They added Jordan Walsh, Dalano Banton, and Oshae Brissett to the roster. They then worked out T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens on August 22, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

All of those options are unproven or not the player that they used to be. For that reason, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why the Celtics could look into adding Brooklyn Nets wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

“If Boston could squeeze a three-and-D wing into the budget, that would give this team someone who can spell the Jays and slot alongside them in smaller, switchier lineups. Finney-Smith fits that archetype as well as anyone, provided last season’s shooting woes (33.7 percent) don’t persist, (His 38.9 percent splash rate over the three prior campaigns gives hope that they won’t.)” Buckley wrote.

Finney-Smith has a career three-point percentage of 35.7% and was shooting 35.5% from distance with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season before being traded to the Nets. Finney-Smith is entering the second of a four-year, $55.5 million contract.

Michael Carter-Williams Mentioned as Option: Analyst

While the Celtics could use one of their last roster spots on a wing, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar explained why the Celtics may want to take a look at point guard Michael Carter-Williams.

Stinar explained why the Celtics could use Carter-Williams on their bench.

“The Celtics have Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis, but they will need to have the right point guards facilitating their star forwards the basketball,” Stinar wrote. “Carter-Williams is a capable facilitator who could be an excellent addition to their bench.”

Stinar then explained why Carter-Williams would do well on the Celtics and why there would little hard to them bringing him in.

“At 31, he is still in the prime of his career and would likely benefit from playing next to the elite players on the Celtics,” Stinar wrote. “Carter-Williams would likely be able to signed for a veteran’s minimum contract, so there would be no financial risk for the Celtics to bring him into training camp.”

Carter-Williams made his first NBA appearance in two years when the Orlando Magic brought him back for four games in the 2022-23 season.

Proposed Trade Sends James Harden to Celtics

If more playmaking is what the Celtics want, Eric Jay Santos of Sports Illustrated proposed a trade with their division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, that would send them James Harden. Santos proposed the following.

Celtics receive: James Harden

Sixers receive: Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon

Santos mentioned that Harden has his issues but explained why the Celtics wouldn’t have to worry about that.

“The main concerns with the 33-year-old is his perceived adverse impact on team chemistry and consistent display of unprofessional antics when his demands aren’t met. This isn’t a major issue in the short-term, however, since his contract expires in 2024,” Santos wrote.

Santos added why Harden may embrace what the Celtics have on their roster.

“The Celtics would boast a potential starting lineup of Harden, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Robert Williams III. Considering Boston’s three Eastern Conference Finals appearances over four years, Harden may be more willing to embrace their system over those of his previous destinations.”