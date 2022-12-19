Trash Talking Eddie House Fuelled Celtics Demise

The Boston Celtics fell to their second straight defeat against the Orlando Magic on December 18, making it their fourth loss in their last five games.

Yet, while Boston certainly underperformed on both sides of the ball, it was former Celtics sharpshooter Eddie House who received the blame for the Celtics’ loss due to him trash-talking the Magic on December 16.

Former Celtic Eddie House with some choice words regarding the Orlando Magic despite being on a five game win streak.. Eddie House was a member of the Boston Celtics team that won the NBA championship in 2008 Via (@theozonepod ) IG pic.twitter.com/By5QXVLk2e — Fawzan Amer (@Fawzan24_) December 17, 2022

“They got 10 wins. They’re still garbage. They’re still not a good basketball team. They won’t make the playoffs. They won’t be in the play-in game,” House said on NBC Sports Boston’s post-game show following the Celtics’ December 16 loss.

According to Paolo Banchero, the Magic roster took House’s words to heart and came into their second meeting with the Celtics fired up and ready to prove their credentials as an up-and-coming team in the NBA.

“It definitely lit a fire under some of the guys and just the team in general…We just want to earn the respect of the league. It’s clear that a lot of people still don’t respect us, so we’re just going to have to go out there game-by-game and lock in. Eventually, it’ll be earned. Until then, we’re going to have to keep moving along,” Banchero said, as reported by Souichi Terada of Masslive.com

Banchero ended the game against Boston with an impressive statline of 31 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 42.9% from the field and 85.7% from the perimeter.

Marcus Smart Wants the Celtics to Focus on Defense

One of the Celtics’ biggest issues throughout their barren five-game spell has been their unwillingness to sprint back on defense – especially after a missed shot, resulting in additional fast break opportunities for opposing teams.

When speaking to the media following the game, Marcus Smart shared his frustration at the team’s lack of commitment on the business end of the court.

“We miss a shot that we usually make, and we’re just looking like, ‘What the heck is going on? It didn’t go in…Instead of getting back on the defensive end and making it up, then shooting that same shot and making it this time. That’s one thing we see,” Smart said.

The Celtics currently sit 8th in the league for defensive rating and will be hoping that Robert Williams’ return to the rotation helps spur their defense onto new heights in the coming weeks and months.

Jaylen Brown Bemoans Shooting Struggles

Throughout their opening 31 games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics have been an incredible three-point shooting team, ranking 4th in three-point percentage and 2nd in three-point attempts. However, in their two games against Orlando, Boston was unable to capitalize on their shooting ability.

When speaking to the media on December 18, Jaylen Brown cut a frustrated figure as he candidly discussed both his and his team’s inability to convert their scoring chances into points on the board.

"You thought we was just going to shoot lights out for the whole season… s**t I wish. It never goes like that." JB talks the journey of an NBA season, and how the C's move forward after two lough losses pic.twitter.com/KqJIBssbj2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 18, 2022

“That’s just the NBA. That’s just how the journey goes sometimes; you know what I mean? You thought we were gonna shoot lights out for the whole season? S***, I wish. It never goes like that. But that’s a part of why you love basketball, why I love basketball. Tonight I didn’t play my best game offensively. I missed a lot of shots I know I can f****** make. I know we missed a lot of shots as a team I know we can make…So what, we shot 30% tonight against a team we should of beat, we learn from it, and we move forward,” Brown said.

The Celtics will now turn their attention toward the Indiana Pacers, who they are scheduled to face on Wednesday, December 21 – a game that Boston will be expecting to win as they look to get their season back on track.