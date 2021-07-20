Recent Celtics Draft Pick Wants Out of Boston: Report

An already thin Boston Celtics backcourt looks to be on the verge of losing another body. According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Tremont Waters has been training away from the team back home in Connecticut and is “looking for more of an opportunity to break into a rotation elsewhere in the NBA this upcoming season.”

Waters, who is on a two-way deal, originally joined the Celtics as the 51st overall selection in the 2019 draft out of LSU. Splitting time with the Maine Red Claws, the 5-foot-10-inch guard excelled in the NBA G League, taking home Rookie of the Year honors in 2019-20 after averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.89 steals in 36 games for Maine. However, he’s failed to find similar success with the Celtics.

Over his first two seasons in Beantown, Waters’ minutes have been few and sporadic, averaging 9.6 minutes per game in 37 regular-season contests. During this time, the 23-year-old New Haven native has averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 assists. While his minutes saw a marginal dip this season, his offensive production did see a slight bump across the board. He raised his field goal percentage by nearly 12.0%, while his 39.5% 3-point percentage was far superior to his 1.67% conversion rate the season prior.

Latest on Tacko Fall & Celtics’ Guard Depth

Similar to Waters, center Tacko Fall is a restricted free agent and also entering the final year of eligibility as a two-way player. Per Weiss, the seven-footer has continued his summer training program at the team’s facility. As SB Nation’s Celtics Blog highlighted, were either player re-upped, they’d become the first player to play three consecutive seasons for the same franchise on a two-way contract since being introduced in the NBA in 2017.

Despite the departure of Kemba Walker earlier this offseason, Waters’ roster spot has continued to be up in the air. Currently, Waters is joined by Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards and Aaron Nesmith as the only guards on the current roster. However, that should almost certainly change this summer.

Expect president Brad Stevens to dip his hand in the guard pool more than a few times this summer, whether via the team’s multiple traded player exceptions or with their $5.9 million taxpayer midlevel exception.

